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A Panama-flagged LPG tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers came under a missile attack near the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fire in its engine room. All Indian crew members and the remaining personnel aboard the vessel have been reported safe, with no injuries, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The incident took place on November 16 as the vessel, identified as *Tara Gas*, was sailing through the strategically important waterway near Oman's coast, according to Indian officials and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Missile Strike Damages Tara Gas, Triggers Engine Room Fire

The attack damaged the LPG carrier and sparked a fire in its engine room, raising fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the region.

Indian officials confirmed that 24 Indian nationals were among the 25 crew members aboard the Panama-flagged vessel when it was struck.

Sonowal shared details of the incident on X, confirming that all Indian personnel had escaped unharmed.

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Sarbananda Sonowal Confirms Safety Of All 24 Indians

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said the government had received confirmation that everyone aboard the tanker was safe.

“On Nov 16, Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz. All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries.”

The minister also said authorities were maintaining contact with the vessel's management company to monitor developments and safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers,” he said.

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UKMTO Advises Vessels To Exercise Caution

Following the incident, the UK Maritime Trade Operations issued an advisory asking ships operating in the surrounding waters to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the missile strike.

The latest attack has added to security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial international shipping corridor through which significant volumes of global oil and gas supplies are transported.