Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsLok Sabha Session: Eight Opposition MPs Suspended For Creating 'Ruckus', House Adjourned

Lok Sabha Session: Eight Opposition MPs Suspended For Creating 'Ruckus', House Adjourned

Lok Sabha adjourned after chaos over Naravane memoir; 8 Opposition MPs suspended. Kiren Rijiju moved a resolution against members who allegedly threw papers in protest.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions on Tuesday, leading to the suspension of eight Opposition members and multiple adjournments, after a heated row over former Army chief MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir. Soon after proceedings resumed at 3 pm following a brief adjournment, the House suspended eight Opposition MPs for “creating ruckus.” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a resolution against members who allegedly threw papers in protest after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote a media article citing Naravane’s memoir.

Eight Opposition MPs Suspended

The suspended MPs include Congress leaders Manickam Tagore, Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Aujla, Prashant Padole, S Venkat Raman, Kiran Reddy, and Dean Kuriakose. Following the suspensions, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day, with proceedings scheduled to resume on Wednesday at 11 am. Earlier in the day, chaos erupted shortly after the House convened at 11 am, forcing an adjournment within minutes.

Gandhi Pushes National Security Debate

Proceedings resumed briefly at noon and again at 2 pm, but disruptions continued as Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand to speak on national security issues, citing Naravane’s unpublished memoir related to the 2020 India–China border standoff. Gandhi said he had authenticated the magazine article he sought to quote. BJP members strongly objected, arguing that unpublished material cannot be cited under House rules.

Government Rejects Unpublished References

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also opposed the reference, stating that only formally published documents are admissible in parliamentary debates. The Opposition’s protests extended beyond the memoir issue, with members raising slogans and staging demonstrations over the alleged demolition drive at Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat and the India–US trade deal announced by US President Donald Trump.

Speaker Flags ‘Planned’ Disruptions

In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs staged a walkout over the trade agreement. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticised the disruptions, calling them a “planned attempt” to derail proceedings and urging members to uphold the dignity of Parliament. On Monday as well, the House was adjourned multiple times after Rahul Gandhi insisted on discussing the border standoff with China, triggering sharp exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches. BJP leaders accused Gandhi of misleading the House and undermining the armed forces, while the Congress alleged the government was avoiding scrutiny on national security issues.

Related Video

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were eight Opposition members suspended from the Lok Sabha?

Eight Opposition MPs were suspended for

What was the main point of contention in the Lok Sabha?

The main contention was Rahul Gandhi's attempt to quote from a media article citing former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir. BJP members objected, stating unpublished material cannot be cited in parliamentary debates.

What other issues did the Opposition raise in the Lok Sabha?

Besides the memoir issue, Opposition members protested over an alleged demolition drive at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat and the India-US trade deal.

What was the Lok Sabha Speaker's reaction to the disruptions?

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticized the disruptions, calling them a

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Member Of Parliament Naravane BJP CONGRESS Kiren RIjiju 'Lok Sabha' : Rahul Gandhi Budget Session 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Technology
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can’t Be Used For Business
Supreme Court Raises Red Flag On Targeted Ads After WhatsApp Chats, Slams Meta’s Practices
India
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs
World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament
Breaking News: India‑US Trade Deal Finalized; Govt Readies Statement as Opposition Raises Questions in Lok Sabha
Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns
Politics: Sanjay Singh Claims Trade Agreement Will Hurt Farmers and Raise Fuel Prices
Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Firing, Highlights Crime Reduction and Public Safety
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget