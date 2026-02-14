Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Lipstick Bomb Note Mid-Air Shock: IndiGo Flight Forced To Emergency Land, Second Scare In Hours

Lipstick Bomb Note Mid-Air Shock: IndiGo Flight Forced To Emergency Land, Second Scare In Hours

Lipstick bomb threat note forces IndiGo Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight to emergency land; passengers safely evacuated. in city.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 10:10 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A bomb threat message written using lipstick forced a flight operated by IndiGo to make an emergency landing on Saturday evening, triggering high alert aviation security protocols. The aircraft was travelling from Dibrugarh Airport in Dibrugarh, Assam to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata when crew discovered the suspicious message inside the aircraft washroom. Officials confirmed IndiGo flight 6E6894 (Airbus A-320) landed safely at 7:37 PM. The aircraft was immediately moved to an isolation bay following standard security procedures, and all passengers were safely deboarded while security checks were carried out.

Second Scare The Same Day

Earlier in the day, another bomb scare was reported involving IndiGo flight 6E3074, scheduled to depart from Kolkata to Shillong. During boarding, crew members discovered a handwritten note inside the aircraft washroom claiming a bomb was on board. Passengers were immediately deboarded and the aircraft was shifted to the isolation bay for a full security sweep. Airport authorities said investigation and checks were underway, with no confirmed explosive material found at the time of reporting.

The back-to-back threats have raised fresh concerns over aviation security and aircraft screening protocols.

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on IndiGo flight 6E6894?

IndiGo flight 6E6894 from Dibrugarh to Kolkata made an emergency landing due to a bomb threat message written in lipstick found in the washroom.

Were there any other security incidents involving IndiGo on the same day?

Yes, another IndiGo flight (6E3074) from Kolkata to Shillong had a bomb scare earlier that day when a handwritten note claiming a bomb was on board was found in the washroom.

How did authorities respond to the bomb threats?

In both incidents, passengers were deboarded, and the aircraft were moved to an isolation bay for security checks. Investigations were initiated.

Were any explosives found on the aircraft?

No confirmed explosive material was found during the security checks for either IndiGo flight mentioned.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 10:09 PM (IST)
IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat
