Lipstick Bomb Note Mid-Air Shock: IndiGo Flight Forced To Emergency Land, Second Scare In Hours

A bomb threat message written using lipstick forced a flight operated by IndiGo to make an emergency landing on Saturday evening, triggering high alert aviation security protocols. The aircraft was travelling from Dibrugarh Airport in Dibrugarh, Assam to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata when crew discovered the suspicious message inside the aircraft washroom. Officials confirmed IndiGo flight 6E6894 (Airbus A-320) landed safely at 7:37 PM. The aircraft was immediately moved to an isolation bay following standard security procedures, and all passengers were safely deboarded while security checks were carried out.

Second Scare The Same Day

Earlier in the day, another bomb scare was reported involving IndiGo flight 6E3074, scheduled to depart from Kolkata to Shillong. During boarding, crew members discovered a handwritten note inside the aircraft washroom claiming a bomb was on board. Passengers were immediately deboarded and the aircraft was shifted to the isolation bay for a full security sweep. Airport authorities said investigation and checks were underway, with no confirmed explosive material found at the time of reporting.

The back-to-back threats have raised fresh concerns over aviation security and aircraft screening protocols.