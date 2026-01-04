New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Left Parties on Sunday strongly denounced and condemned the United States' "aggression and the "kidnapping of Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and called for nationwide protests in solidarity with the people of Latin America.

In a joint statement, five Left Parties, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), termed the US operation as a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter.

They also raised concern over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's warning to Cuba and Mexico, calling Washington's actions an attempt to impose its hegemony over the entire world

"The US President, Donald Trump, in his address, stated that they would capture the oil reserves of Venezuela, laying bare the real intentions behind this aggression. The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, went a step further and warned that Cuba and Mexico would be their next target. These statements, coming days after the release of the US National Security Strategy 2025, make it clear that US imperialism seeks to impose its hegemony over the entire world, even if it means carrying out military attacks," the joint statement of the Left Parties stated.

"The US wants to impose the Trump corollary of the infamous Monroe doctrine that treats the entire Western Hemisphere as its backyard and run it's writ," they added.

The Left Parties further supported Venezuelans mobilising in large numbers against US aggression and in defence of their country's sovereignty.

The Left Parties appealed to Indians to mobilise in large numbers and actively participate in these protests.

"We, the Left parties, call for nationwide protests against US aggression and in solidarity with the people of Latin America. We appeal to all peace-loving, anti-imperialist people of our country to mobilise in large numbers and actively participate in these protests. The Government of India must join the voices of countries across the world condemning US aggression and stand firmly with Venezuela," the joint statement said.

The US on Saturday captured Venezuelan dictator Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, after conducting a targeted military operation. This action was taken in alignment with US allegations that Maduro was involved in drug trafficking and had rigged the 2024 election.

The US had previously imposed sanctions on Venezuela and offered a USD 50 million bounty for Maduro's arrest.

Maduro is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn and is set to face drugs and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court, as per CNN.

