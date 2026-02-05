Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsLakshmi Bhandar Boost? Bengal Budget Announces ₹500 Monthly Top-Up For Women From February

Lakshmi Bhandar Boost? Bengal Budget Announces ₹500 Monthly Top-Up For Women From February

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 03:16 PM (IST)

Women under West Bengal’s Lakshmi Bhandar scheme will receive an additional ₹500 per month starting February 2026.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
