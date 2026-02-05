Explorer
Lakshmi Bhandar Boost? Bengal Budget Announces ₹500 Monthly Top-Up For Women From February
Women under West Bengal’s Lakshmi Bhandar scheme will receive an additional ₹500 per month starting February 2026.
Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
