Kharaj Mukherjee Stuck In Nepal Amid Heavy Rains, Son Confirms Actor Is Safe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee stranded in Nepal due to heavy rains.

His film shoot disrupted, delaying return; now travelling by road.

Son confirmed parents' safety, addressing public concerns effectively.

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee is stranded in Nepal's Pokhara after heavy rains disrupted the shooting of a Bengali film and affected flight services. The actor, who was scheduled to return to India on August 27, said he will now travel by road to Gorakhpur before taking a flight home. His son, Tamoghan Mukherjee, also confirmed that both his parents are safe after receiving several calls and messages from concerned well-wishers and media organisations about their whereabouts.

Shooting Disrupted

Speaking to ABP Anand, Kharaj said the weather had severely affected the film's shoot in Pokhara.

He said the team had spent around five hours in a forest amid heavy rain while shooting, describing the situation as difficult. The adverse weather repeatedly disrupted filming and delayed the production schedule.

Kharaj said the team had initially planned to return on August 27 from Kathmandu and had booked non-refundable flight tickets. However, delays caused by the disrupted shooting meant they could not make their planned journey.

He said flights were subsequently unavailable, leaving the team with limited options to leave Pokhara.

Road To Gorakhpur

Kharaj said he had learnt that the road from Pokhara to Gorakhpur was currently open and that the team would travel by road on Thursday.

“There is no flight today. I will get a flight tomorrow,” he said, adding that he still hoped to catch the flight after reaching the Indian city.

The actor also recalled sitting in a forest in pouring rain during the shoot, as heavy rainfall continued to affect the region.

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Son Confirms Safety

Kharaj's son Tamoghan Mukherjee took to social media to reassure people concerned about his parents.

He said both Kharaj and his mother, Pratima Mukherjee, were safe and that he had spoken to them on Thursday morning.

Tamoghan said his parents had travelled to Pokhara for a film shoot and that the area affected by the disaster was some distance from their location.

He added that their return flight had been delayed, while heavy rainfall also disrupted filming. The family had originally planned to return on August 23 after completing the shoot but were unable to do so because of the weather conditions.

Tamoghan said he was receiving multiple calls and messages from well-wishers and media organisations seeking updates on his parents' safety.

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