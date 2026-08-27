He is stranded in Pokhara, Nepal, because heavy rains disrupted his film's shooting and led to flight service cancellations. This caused delays in their planned return to India.
Kharaj Mukherjee Stuck In Nepal Amid Heavy Rains, Son Confirms Actor Is Safe
Speaking to ABP Anand, Kharaj said the weather had severely affected the film's shoot in Pokhara.
- Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee stranded in Nepal due to heavy rains.
- His film shoot disrupted, delaying return; now travelling by road.
- Son confirmed parents' safety, addressing public concerns effectively.
Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee is stranded in Nepal's Pokhara after heavy rains disrupted the shooting of a Bengali film and affected flight services. The actor, who was scheduled to return to India on August 27, said he will now travel by road to Gorakhpur before taking a flight home. His son, Tamoghan Mukherjee, also confirmed that both his parents are safe after receiving several calls and messages from concerned well-wishers and media organisations about their whereabouts.
Shooting Disrupted
Speaking to ABP Anand, Kharaj said the weather had severely affected the film's shoot in Pokhara.
He said the team had spent around five hours in a forest amid heavy rain while shooting, describing the situation as difficult. The adverse weather repeatedly disrupted filming and delayed the production schedule.
Kharaj said the team had initially planned to return on August 27 from Kathmandu and had booked non-refundable flight tickets. However, delays caused by the disrupted shooting meant they could not make their planned journey.
He said flights were subsequently unavailable, leaving the team with limited options to leave Pokhara.
Road To Gorakhpur
Kharaj said he had learnt that the road from Pokhara to Gorakhpur was currently open and that the team would travel by road on Thursday.
“There is no flight today. I will get a flight tomorrow,” he said, adding that he still hoped to catch the flight after reaching the Indian city.
The actor also recalled sitting in a forest in pouring rain during the shoot, as heavy rainfall continued to affect the region.
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Son Confirms Safety
Kharaj's son Tamoghan Mukherjee took to social media to reassure people concerned about his parents.
He said both Kharaj and his mother, Pratima Mukherjee, were safe and that he had spoken to them on Thursday morning.
Tamoghan said his parents had travelled to Pokhara for a film shoot and that the area affected by the disaster was some distance from their location.
He added that their return flight had been delayed, while heavy rainfall also disrupted filming. The family had originally planned to return on August 23 after completing the shoot but were unable to do so because of the weather conditions.
Tamoghan said he was receiving multiple calls and messages from well-wishers and media organisations seeking updates on his parents' safety.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee stranded in Nepal?
How does Kharaj Mukherjee plan to get back to India?
Kharaj Mukherjee plans to travel by road from Pokhara to Gorakhpur, India. From Gorakhpur, he hopes to take a flight home as flights from Pokhara are currently unavailable.
Are Kharaj Mukherjee and his family safe in Nepal?
Yes, his son, Tamoghan Mukherjee, confirmed that both his parents are safe. He reassured well-wishers after receiving numerous calls and messages about their whereabouts.
What impact did the weather have on the film's production?
Heavy rains severely disrupted the film's shoot in Pokhara, causing repeated delays and making the situation difficult for the crew. They even spent hours shooting in the forest amid pouring rain.