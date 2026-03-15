Kerala Opinion Poll Predicts Close Fight Between Left And Congress In 140-Seat Contest

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A Matrize-IANS opinion poll has projected a tight contest in Kerala, with the Left-led alliance holding a slight edge over the Congress-led front in the 140-seat Assembly election. The survey suggests that both alliances remain locked in a close race, with only a small gap in projected seat numbers. The opinion poll comes ahead of polling scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes to take place on May 4, after Kerala goes to the polls in a single phase along with other states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Seat Projection

Matrize-IANS Opinion Poll (140 Assembly Seats)

LEFT+: 61-71 seats

CONG+: 58-69 seats

NDA: 2 seats

OTH: 0 seats

The projection indicates that the Left-led alliance may remain ahead but only by a narrow margin, suggesting that the election could go either way depending on the final vote count.

Neck-And-Neck Contest

The opinion poll shows a closely fought battle between the Left and Congress alliances, with both expected to win a similar number of seats across the state.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4 along with results from West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which will determine whether the Left retains power or the Congress-led alliance makes a comeback.