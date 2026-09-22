Kerala Govt Orders Probe Against Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena And Riyas After ED Report In CMRL Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala orders probe into ex-CM, daughter, and son-in-law.

Probe follows ED report on alleged CMRL bribery case.

ED alleges financial irregularities, ₹2.78 crore Exalogic payments.

Crime Branch expected to handle probe, possibly special team.

The Kerala government has ordered an investigation into former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case, following a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Tuesday that the government had directed State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar to initiate action based on the ED's findings. The decision came after the government sought legal advice on the agency's request for registration of a case.

The ED had approached the state police seeking registration of an FIR against Vijayan, Veena, Riyas and others, citing evidence gathered during its money laundering investigation. The agency has alleged financial irregularities involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions.

DGP To Decide

Chennithala said the nature and scope of the investigation would be decided by the DGP. He said, as per reports, "The nature of the probe will be decided by the DGP."

The state government had earlier sought the opinion of Advocate General Jaju Babu after receiving the ED's communication. The legal opinion reportedly held that the police could act on the ED report if it disclosed a cognisable offence, while also leaving room for a preliminary inquiry where required.

The government has now moved ahead with the investigation. Reports said the Crime Branch would handle the probe, with the possibility of constituting a Special Investigation Team involving officers from different police units.

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ED's CMRL Allegations

The ED's case centres on payments made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions, a company previously run by Veena.

The agency has alleged that CMRL made payments to Exalogic without corresponding services and has treated the transactions as part of an alleged kickback arrangement involving Vijayan. Recent reports have cited different figures in connection with the payments, with the ED's current FIR request reported to concern Rs 2.78 crore paid to Exalogic.

The ED has also raised allegations concerning purported hawala transactions and has sought action under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Reports on the agency's findings have said it linked Riyas to the alleged movement of funds. These remain allegations forming part of the agency's case and are to be examined in the state investigation.