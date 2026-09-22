India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsKerala Govt Orders Probe Against Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena And Riyas After ED Report In CMRL Case

Kerala Govt Orders Probe Against Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena And Riyas After ED Report In CMRL Case

Kerala orders a probe into former CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena and Mohamed Riyas following an ED report in the CMRL alleged bribery case.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kerala orders probe into ex-CM, daughter, and son-in-law.
  • Probe follows ED report on alleged CMRL bribery case.
  • ED alleges financial irregularities, ₹2.78 crore Exalogic payments.
  • Crime Branch expected to handle probe, possibly special team.

The Kerala government has ordered an investigation into former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case, following a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Tuesday that the government had directed State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar to initiate action based on the ED's findings. The decision came after the government sought legal advice on the agency's request for registration of a case.

The ED had approached the state police seeking registration of an FIR against Vijayan, Veena, Riyas and others, citing evidence gathered during its money laundering investigation. The agency has alleged financial irregularities involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions.

DGP To Decide

Chennithala said the nature and scope of the investigation would be decided by the DGP. He said, as per reports, "The nature of the probe will be decided by the DGP."

The state government had earlier sought the opinion of Advocate General Jaju Babu after receiving the ED's communication. The legal opinion reportedly held that the police could act on the ED report if it disclosed a cognisable offence, while also leaving room for a preliminary inquiry where required.

The government has now moved ahead with the investigation. Reports said the Crime Branch would handle the probe, with the possibility of constituting a Special Investigation Team involving officers from different police units.

ALSO READ: Trump, Mamdani Strike Cordial Tone At Gracie Mansion, President Calls NYC Mayor ‘Great Potential’

ED's CMRL Allegations

The ED's case centres on payments made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions, a company previously run by Veena.

The agency has alleged that CMRL made payments to Exalogic without corresponding services and has treated the transactions as part of an alleged kickback arrangement involving Vijayan. Recent reports have cited different figures in connection with the payments, with the ED's current FIR request reported to concern Rs 2.78 crore paid to Exalogic.

The ED has also raised allegations concerning purported hawala transactions and has sought action under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Reports on the agency's findings have said it linked Riyas to the alleged movement of funds. These remain allegations forming part of the agency's case and are to be examined in the state investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kerala government investigating?

The Kerala government ordered an investigation into former CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas. This follows an ED report on the alleged CMRL bribery case.

What are the main allegations in the alleged CMRL bribery case?

The ED alleges financial irregularities, specifically payments from CMRL to Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions, without corresponding services. These payments are treated as an alleged kickback arrangement.

Who ordered the state government's investigation?

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala ordered the investigation. He directed the State Police Chief to initiate action based on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) findings.

Did the government seek legal advice before ordering the probe?

Yes, the government sought the opinion of Advocate General Jaju Babu. The legal advice stated police could act on the ED report if it disclosed a cognisable offense, or conduct a preliminary inquiry.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Sep 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Veena Vijayan Pinarayi VIjayan Mohamed Riyas CMRL Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India’s Permanent UN Security Council Bid Gets Backing From 4 European Nations, Jaishankar Calls It ‘Historic’
India’s Permanent UN Security Council Bid Gets Backing From 4 European Nations
News
Delhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Cousin’s Wedding
Delhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Cousin’s Wedding
India
‘Bring Your Sisters’: MP BJP MLA’s Garba Remark On Muslim Men Triggers Political Row
‘Bring Your Sisters’: MP BJP MLA’s Garba Remark On Muslim Men Triggers Political Row
India
Is Your Soap, Shampoo Veg Or Non-Veg? Coloured Dots On Packages To Now Indicate Product Origin
Is Your Soap, Shampoo Veg Or Non-Veg? Coloured Dots On Packages To Now Indicate Product Origin
Advertisement

Videos

Jamui Protest: Congress Takes to Streets Across Bihar, Demands Justice for Victims
Big Action: Jamui Case’s Two Main Accused Arrested After Police Encounter, One Shot in Leg
JAMUI CASE: Congress to protest statewide, targets Bihar govt over law and order lapse
JAMUI CASE: ABVP protests against Bihar govt, demands strict action as political row deepens
JAMUI CASE: 3 arrested, SIT probe on; opposition seeks encounter, President’s Rule in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget