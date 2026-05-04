Congress Set To Return In Kerala; LDF On Back Foot, Big Shift In Early Trends

Early trends in the Kerala Assembly election results show the United Democratic Front (UDF) taking a commanding lead as counting of EVM votes gathered pace on Monday morning. Within the first hour, the Congress-led alliance surged ahead in a large number of constituencies, opening a significant gap over its rivals. The initial momentum suggests a strong pro-UDF swing, raising the possibility of a decisive mandate. With more rounds of counting underway, the alliance appears firmly on course to return to power in the state.

Early Momentum

By around 10 am, the UDF was leading in close to 89 seats, while the Left Democratic Front trailed (LDF) in just over 47 constituencies. The NDA remained limited to a handful of seats, hovering in single digits. Data from the Election Commission of India also showed individual parties within the alliances gaining ground, with Congress, CPI(M), CPI and others registering leads in their respective constituencies.

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The scale of the UDF’s early advantage points to a widening gap, reinforcing expectations of a clear electoral edge. While trends are still evolving, the trajectory indicates a strong performance for the Congress-led front across multiple regions of the state.

Confident Signals

Senior Congress leaders have expressed confidence in the emerging trends. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunny Joseph said the numbers reflect a clear pro-UDF sentiment, adding that the alliance could even approach the 100-seat mark if the trend continues.

At the same time, early rounds have shown Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several ministers trailing in their respective constituencies, signalling potential setbacks for the ruling front.

With counting continuing under tight security and close monitoring, the early picture suggests a significant political shift in Kerala, with the UDF poised to reclaim power after a decade if current trends hold steady.

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