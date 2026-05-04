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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeNewsCongress Set To Return In Kerala; LDF On Back Foot, Big Shift In Early Trends

Congress Set To Return In Kerala; LDF On Back Foot, Big Shift In Early Trends

UDF surges ahead in early Kerala trends, opening a clear lead over LDF and signalling a strong return to power as counting gains pace.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 May 2026 10:31 AM (IST)

Early trends in the Kerala Assembly election results show the United Democratic Front (UDF) taking a commanding lead as counting of EVM votes gathered pace on Monday morning. Within the first hour, the Congress-led alliance surged ahead in a large number of constituencies, opening a significant gap over its rivals. The initial momentum suggests a strong pro-UDF swing, raising the possibility of a decisive mandate. With more rounds of counting underway, the alliance appears firmly on course to return to power in the state.

Early Momentum

By around 10 am, the UDF was leading in close to 89 seats, while the Left Democratic Front trailed (LDF) in just over 47 constituencies. The NDA remained limited to a handful of seats, hovering in single digits. Data from the Election Commission of India also showed individual parties within the alliances gaining ground, with Congress, CPI(M), CPI and others registering leads in their respective constituencies.

Also Read: Pinarayi Vijayan Trails In Dharmadam As INC Picks Up Lead In Keralam

The scale of the UDF’s early advantage points to a widening gap, reinforcing expectations of a clear electoral edge. While trends are still evolving, the trajectory indicates a strong performance for the Congress-led front across multiple regions of the state.

Confident Signals

Senior Congress leaders have expressed confidence in the emerging trends. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunny Joseph said the numbers reflect a clear pro-UDF sentiment, adding that the alliance could even approach the 100-seat mark if the trend continues.

At the same time, early rounds have shown Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several ministers trailing in their respective constituencies, signalling potential setbacks for the ruling front.

With counting continuing under tight security and close monitoring, the early picture suggests a significant political shift in Kerala, with the UDF poised to reclaim power after a decade if current trends hold steady.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: TVK Surges Ahead In Early ECI Trends As Three-Way Battle Heats Up

Before You Go

Breaking: Counting begins across India at 8 AM after high-stakes countdown

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Election Results Live Update Kerala Election Results 2026 LDFM UDF
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