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HomeNewsKerala Congress (J) To Seek Two Ministerial Berths In UDF Govt

Kerala Congress (J) To Seek Two Ministerial Berths In UDF Govt

V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, both elected to the Assembly, along with Congress MP K C Venugopal, are being considered for the post.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 May 2026 10:45 AM (IST)

Idukki (Kerala): Kerala Congress (J) chairman P J Joseph on Thursday reiterated that the party will seek two ministerial berths when the UDF comes to power.

He was speaking to reporters before leaving from Thodupuzha to Thiruvananthapuram, where a UDF meeting has been called to take forward the process of government formation.

The UDF secured 102 out of 140 seats, while Kerala Congress (J) has seven MLAs.

“We will make our claim in the UDF meeting. We will ask for two ministers,” he said.

He said he hopes the Congress leadership will consider the views of ally parties while selecting the next Chief Minister.

On criticism by NSS general secretary G Sukumaran that UDF allies, especially the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), were intervening in the Chief Minister selection process, Joseph said only the opinion that the CM should be chosen from among the MLAs was conveyed by his party.

“It was said after our opinion was sought,” he said.

V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, both elected to the Assembly, along with Congress MP K C Venugopal, are being considered for the post.

“We may meet the Governor. That is why the UDF meeting is being held in Thiruvananthapuram,” he said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 May 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
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