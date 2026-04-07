Kerala Richest Candidate List: Top 5 Crorepati Nominees In Elections. Details Here

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As Kerala prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections, an analysis of 863 candidates across 140 constituencies highlights a stark disparity in declared wealth, ranging from crorepatis to those with modest assets.

Often regarded as one of India’s most politically aware states, Kerala has seen a notable rise in wealthy candidates in 2026. Around 39% of contestants fall in the crorepati category—up from 27% in 2021. Of the 863 candidates analysed from a total of 883, as many as 221 have declared assets exceeding Rs1 crore.

Top 5 Richest Candidates:

1. Reji Cheriyan

Contesting from Kuttanad as a Kerala Congress (KEC) candidate under the United Democratic Front (UDF), Reji Cheriyan is the wealthiest candidate, with assets exceeding Rs218 crore. This includes Rs210.05 crore in immovable assets and Rs8.91 crore in movable assets, such as jewellery worth nearly Rs40 lakh, a Mercedes-Benz, and houseboats.

2. Chenkal Rajasekharan

The BJP candidate from Neyyattinkara, Rajasekharan is a hotelier and educationist with total assets of Rs116 crore. His portfolio includes around Rs79 crore in shares of hospitality and estate firms, along with immovable assets worth Rs33.74 crore.

3. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

A senior BJP leader and Kerala state president, he ranks among the top three with assets of Rs111 crore. His wealth is largely investment-driven, including shares, mutual funds, bonds, and business loans. He also owns property in Bengaluru valued at Rs15.07 crore.

4. Shibu Theckumpuram

A Kerala Congress candidate, Theckumpuram has declared assets exceeding Rs68 crore.

5. P.V. Anvar

Anvar rounds out the list with total assets of over Rs65 crore.