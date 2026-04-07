Reji Cheriyan, a Kerala Congress (KEC) candidate from Kuttanad, is the wealthiest with assets exceeding Rs218 crore. This includes substantial immovable assets and movable assets like a Mercedes-Benz and houseboats.
Kerala Richest Candidate List: Top 5 Crorepati Nominees In Elections. Details Here
Kerala polls show a widening wealth gap: 39% candidates are crorepatis (up from 27% in 2021). Of 863 analysed, 221 have assets above Rs1 crore, led by Reji Cheriyan at Rs218 crore.
As Kerala prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections, an analysis of 863 candidates across 140 constituencies highlights a stark disparity in declared wealth, ranging from crorepatis to those with modest assets.
Often regarded as one of India’s most politically aware states, Kerala has seen a notable rise in wealthy candidates in 2026. Around 39% of contestants fall in the crorepati category—up from 27% in 2021. Of the 863 candidates analysed from a total of 883, as many as 221 have declared assets exceeding Rs1 crore.
Top 5 Richest Candidates:
1. Reji Cheriyan
Contesting from Kuttanad as a Kerala Congress (KEC) candidate under the United Democratic Front (UDF), Reji Cheriyan is the wealthiest candidate, with assets exceeding Rs218 crore. This includes Rs210.05 crore in immovable assets and Rs8.91 crore in movable assets, such as jewellery worth nearly Rs40 lakh, a Mercedes-Benz, and houseboats.
2. Chenkal Rajasekharan
The BJP candidate from Neyyattinkara, Rajasekharan is a hotelier and educationist with total assets of Rs116 crore. His portfolio includes around Rs79 crore in shares of hospitality and estate firms, along with immovable assets worth Rs33.74 crore.
3. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
A senior BJP leader and Kerala state president, he ranks among the top three with assets of Rs111 crore. His wealth is largely investment-driven, including shares, mutual funds, bonds, and business loans. He also owns property in Bengaluru valued at Rs15.07 crore.
4. Shibu Theckumpuram
A Kerala Congress candidate, Theckumpuram has declared assets exceeding Rs68 crore.
5. P.V. Anvar
Anvar rounds out the list with total assets of over Rs65 crore.