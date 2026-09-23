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English NewsNews‘Pak Killing Innocent People’: Kashmiri Activist Tasleema Akhter Flags Human Rights Violations In PoK At UNHRC

‘Pak Killing Innocent People’: Kashmiri Activist Tasleema Akhter Flags Human Rights Violations In PoK At UNHRC

Human Rights activist Tasleema Akhter highlights rights concerns in PoJK at the UNHRC, while pointing to development and employment initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
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  • India's J&K showed progress in skills, infrastructure, employment.

Human rights activist Tasleema Akhter has highlighted a widening contrast between Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Jammu and Kashmir in India, focusing on governance, civic space, human rights and development. Speaking during the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Akhter said human rights should promote inclusive development, strengthen democratic values and protect people’s basic needs. She also raised concerns over recent protests and restrictions in PoJK, while pointing to developments in skills, infrastructure and employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

PoJK Protests

Referring to recent developments in PoJK, Akhter said the region had witnessed sustained protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and other civil society groups over governance and economic concerns.

She said that the response by Pakistani authorities included arrests and detentions, restrictions on communications and clashes between protesters and security forces.

“There is a lack of civic space in PoJK besides cases of large-scale reprisals, which require to be addressed,” Akhter said.

She also called for immediate measures to protect civilians and restore communications in the region. Akhter said that civilians had been killed by Pakistani security forces and called for independent investigations into the reported deaths.

“There should be independent inquiries into each killing, with free and fair access to information related to all cases,” she said.

Also Read: SC Delivers Split Verdict On CEC Appointment Law, Asks CJI To Consider Larger Bench

Focus On J&K

Drawing a comparison with Jammu and Kashmir in India, Akhter highlighted developments in skill development, infrastructure and employment opportunities.

She referred to initiatives intended to improve skills and livelihoods, saying these had created opportunities for young people and local businesses. The Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission runs programmes covering sectors including IT and electronics, tourism, healthcare, agriculture, logistics and emerging technologies.

A government order issued in December 2024 also set out a five-year roadmap for improving employability and skill development across urban and rural areas, including sectors such as artificial intelligence, manufacturing, services and renewable energy.

Akhter said such initiatives, alongside Smart City projects and improvements in rural infrastructure, were contributing to Jammu and Kashmir’s development trajectory.

Her intervention came during the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, being held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva from September 7 to October 7.

Also Read: Mayawati Makes Big Change In BSP, Gives Nephew Ishan Anand Key Role

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir UNHRC Tasleema Akhter
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