Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 43.5 lakh notices delivered for Karnataka electoral revision.

No voter deleted yet; EROs conduct hearings before decisions.

91,278 Form 7 applications received for electoral roll changes.

Over 40 lakh notices have been delivered to electors in Karnataka as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with 91,278 Form 7 applications received till October 4, Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar said on Monday.

The notices have been issued to electors whose names fall under the ‘No Mapping’ and ‘Anomalies’ categories as part of the electoral roll revision exercise.

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Over 43 Lakh Notices Generated, 43.55 Lakh Delivered

Addressing a press conference, Anbukkumar said no elector has been deleted from the electoral roll merely because an objection has been filed.

The objections will be examined by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), who will take necessary action according to the law.

The CEO said 43,82,313 notices have been generated across Karnataka, of which 43,55,818, or 99.40 per cent, have been delivered. The remaining 26,495 notices are yet to be delivered.

Of the delivered notices, 36,89,063 hearings, or 84.69 per cent, have been completed, while 6,66,755 hearings are pending.

No Voter Deleted So Far, Says CEO

Responding to questions on the deletion of names through Form 7, Anbukkumar said an ERO must issue a notice and conduct a hearing before deleting any name from the draft electoral roll.

“The officer has to call both the objector and the voter for the hearing. The officer has to verify the documents. Only after that, once the officer is convinced, a decision can be taken whether to delete or not to delete,” he said.

He said this procedure is prescribed under Sections 16 to 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

“So, not a single voter has been deleted so far. I have written to all the EROs very clearly to take necessary action. If, after an enquiry, they are convinced that action is needed, they will take action as per law,” he said.

The CEO's office also said no case has been registered by it so far.

91,278 Form 7 Applications Received

According to the CEO's office, 91,278 Form 7 applications were received between June 16 and October 4. There were no Form 7 applications objecting to proposed inclusions.

Form 7 is used to raise objections to the proposed inclusion or deletion of a name in the existing electoral roll.

During the same period, the state received 9,10,732 Form 6 applications, 4,677 Form 6A applications and 11,98,484 Form 8 applications. The total number of forms received stood at 22,05,171.

District-wise, Bidar recorded the highest number of Form 7 applications at 5,953, followed by Shivamogga with 5,936 and Dakshina Kannada with 5,534.

Karnataka Has Over 4.5 Crore Electors

As of October 5, Karnataka has 4,50,29,916 electors on the electoral roll, including 2.23 crore men, 2.26 crore women and 2,863 transgender electors, according to the CEO's office.

The Form 7 applications included 4,002 from Belagavi, 4,568 from Tumakuru, 3,808 from Vijayapura, 3,365 from Bangalore Urban, 3,090 from Mysuru, 1,842 from BBMP (North), 1,707 from BBMP (South), 1,659 from BBMP (Central), 1,485 from Bangalore Rural and 1,067 from Kalaburagi.

October 12 Last Hearing Date

The last hearing under the exercise will be conducted on October 12, while October 22 is the deadline for disposal of claims and objections and the notice phase, the CEO's office said.

Following requests from registered and recognised political parties, the lists of persons issued notices under the ‘No Mapping’ and ‘Anomalies’ categories have also been published on the CEO's website.

Action Against False Declarations

The CEO's office reiterated that EROs have been directed to take action under the law against applicants who knowingly make false statements or declarations in Form 6, Form 6A, Form 7 or Form 8.

Such action will follow an inquiry under Rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and is based on Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Why Some Electors Cannot Find Their Names

The CEO's office also addressed queries from electors who could not find their names in the same part of the draft electoral roll where they were previously registered.

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It clarified that the rationalisation of polling stations and re-serialisation of electors may have resulted in changes to Part Numbers and Serial Numbers.

Electors unable to find their names in their previous parts have therefore been advised to search using their EPIC number on the Election Commission's voter services portal or through the ECINET mobile application.