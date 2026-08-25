Karnataka HC: Husband Cannot Dictate Where Wife Lives, Force Her To Do Household Chores

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka HC ruled marriage does not control wife's autonomy.

Wives need no permission to visit parents, court declared.

Household chores should be shared, not demanded from wives.

The Karnataka High Court has made significant observations on women's autonomy and rights while hearing a family dispute, stating that marriage does not give a husband the right to dictate where his wife lives or compel her to perform household chores or care for her in-laws.

A single bench of Justice Chilakur Samalata made the observations in an order dated August 3, 2026, while hearing a petition challenging a Family Court order directing a man to pay Rs 9,000 per month as alimony to his wife and minor daughter.

‘Marriage Does Not Give Right To Control Partner’

The court said marriage does not give a person a licence to control, dictate, dominate or subjugate their partner's personal freedom, will and personality.

According to the court, any attempt to restrict a woman's autonomy is contrary to the principles of equality, human dignity and social justice.

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Court Questions Wife Needing Permission From In-Laws

The petitioner had claimed that his wife left her in-laws' home without seeking permission from him or his parents.

The court strongly objected to the claim and questioned why a married woman should require permission from her husband or in-laws to visit her parents.

The judge said the court could not understand why an Indian woman should have to seek permission from everyone in her in-laws' home to fulfil basic desires, such as visiting her parents whenever she wishes.

‘Household Chores Should Be Shared Equally’

The court also rejected the notion that a woman can be ordered or required to perform household chores and care for her in-laws.

"No one can order or demand that any woman do household chores and care for her parents. Household chores should be shared equally by men and women," the court said.

The observations were made while the court considered the man's challenge to the Family Court's direction requiring him to pay Rs 9,000 per month as alimony to his wife and minor daughter.

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