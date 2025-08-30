Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jewish Woman In Her 70s Stabbed In Ottawa Grocery Store In Suspected Hate Crime

A 71-year-old Jewish woman was stabbed in an Ottawa Loblaws, prompting a hate crime investigation. A 71-year-old man, Joseph Rooke, is charged with aggravated assault.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 09:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Jewish woman in her 70s was stabbed inside a grocery store in Ottawa in what police and Jewish organisations are treating as a suspected hate crime. The attack, which took place at a Loblaws supermarket on Wednesday, has left the community shaken and raised fresh concerns over rising antisemitism in Canada.

Jewish Woman In Her 70s Stabbed In Ottawa

According to police, the attack occurred around 1:35 p.m. when the victim entered the store with a friend. She was approached by a man who stabbed her, leaving her with serious injuries. The woman was rushed to the hospital and has since been released.

Community Reaction

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa said on Facebook Thursday that it was “deeply shaken” by the stabbing and was “relieved to know that the victim, a cherished member of our community, is recovering.”

The group added, “At this time, there is no indication of increased risk to Jewish facilities or institutions,” while praising law enforcement’s quick response. The Federation also confirmed that it is strengthening community security infrastructure.

The Suspect and Charges

Police said a 71-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon. The investigation is being supported by the Hate and Bias Crimes Unit.

While police did not publicly release his name, B’nai Brith Canada and the Ottawa Citizen identified the suspect as Joseph Rooke of Cornwall, Ontario.

 

Online Footprint of Hate

A Facebook page matching Rooke’s details contained several antisemitic and anti-religious posts. These included attacks on Jews and Israel, with claims that the “biblically contrived” Jewish state was committing atrocities in Gaza and that Jews “have become insidious in government, businesses, media conglomerates and educational institutions.”

Rising Antisemitism in Canada

Canada has seen a significant surge in antisemitism since the war in Gaza began following the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023. Earlier this year, B’nai Brith Canada reported that antisemitic incidents in the country had nearly doubled since then.

“For months, B’nai Brith Canada has warned Canadian leaders of the dangers of allowing hate to foment unchecked on our streets and online platforms,” the organization said Friday on X. “Sadly, our warnings have gone unheeded.”

 

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 09:08 AM (IST)
