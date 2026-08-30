EXCLUSIVE | Javelin Deal: India-US Ties Enter New Chapter, Atmanirbharta Takes Backseat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian Army signed billion-dollar deal for Javelin anti-tank missiles.

Deal made despite India's push for indigenous defense manufacturing.

Urgent capability gap prompted Javelin purchase, affecting domestic programs.

In a significant development within India's defense procurement landscape, the Indian Army has inked a substantial billion-dollar agreement to purchase the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), a highly sophisticated weapon manufactured by the Lockheed Martin–RTX joint venture based in the United States.

This decision comes despite the Indian government’s ongoing efforts to bolster domestic production of military equipment through its ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, which promotes self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

The announcement of this deal was made by the Embassy of the United States in India, highlighting the complexities of India’s defense strategy. Interestingly, this procurement occurs during a period marked by strained bilateral relations between India and the United States, particularly during President Donald Trump’s second term, suggesting a paradox in diplomatic ties and defense collaborations.

The embassy's press release underscored that India remains primarily a buyer of American military technology, as it made no assurances regarding technology transfer, which is often a crucial component of such agreements. Although there was a mention of potential co-production, the specifics remained vague, leaving many questions unanswered about the extent of collaboration.

Meanwhile, India’s own efforts to develop an indigenous ATGM program continue to progress at a disappointingly slow rate, raising concerns about the country’s ability to achieve self-sufficiency in crucial defence technologies.

“This agreement reflects a defense partnership that is growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential. The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of U.S. support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defense industries to work together. We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defense industrial bases of both countries,” said U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

The press statement issued by the United States Embassy said, “With the signing of the LOA (Letter of Offer and Acceptance), India becomes a customer of the Javelin system, an advanced, medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile.”

While the statement did mention that the signing of the agreement “opens discussions on mutually beneficial co-production and additional opportunities to strengthen the defense industrial bases of both countries”, it did not clarify the final details.

The LOA has been signed by the Indian Army under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales process, under the aegis of the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). The medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile is utilized by the US Army, Marine Corps, and various other countries around the globe.

This missile is specifically engineered to engage both armoured vehicles and fortified structures, making it a versatile tool in modern military operations. The contract signed by the Indian Army includes 100 Javelin missile rounds and 25 Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLUs).

India is procuring these systems under the sixth emergency procurement window (EP-6) following Operation Sindoor to quickly boost frontline anti-armour capabilities. This specific mechanism requires fast-tracked, direct imports of already existing hardware rather than waiting for local manufacturing timelines.

The deliveries are expected to commence by the end of 2026-27, top-level sources told ABP Live.

Another source said, the procurement of these missiles system on a fast-track and off-the-shelf basis “has the potential to further pushback India’s own ATGM programmes.”

The Indian Army first tested the Javelin missile systems in 2009 during ‘Exercise Yudh Abhyas’ with the United States, which took place in Camp Bundela, India.

However, for more than 16 years, India demonstrated a strong preference against purchasing the Javelin missile system directly from international suppliers. Instead, Indian officials consistently emphasized their desire for a Technology Transfer (ToT) agreement, which would allow them to manufacture the missile system domestically.

This insistence stemmed from India's broader strategic aim to enhance its self-reliance in defense production and reduce dependency on foreign military technologies, sources quoted above said.

Despite this long-standing position, New Delhi ultimately faced pressing operational needs that could not be postponed. In light of these immediate requirements, and recognizing the urgency of bolstering its defense capabilities, the Indian government opted to enter into a standard FMS arrangement.

This decision allowed India to acquire the Javelin missile system in the short term while still hoping to pursue indigenous production options in the future.

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What happens To The India Own ATGM Programmes

While the Javelin is a competitive pressure on, it is not a death sentence for DRDO's Nag family, said one source.

The Nag programme (IGMDP-era) has had a long, painful development: the basic Nag for the NAMICA carrier, the helicopter-launched ‘Helina/Dhruvastra’, and the man-portable ATGM (MPATGM)-the direct Javelin equivalent, with fire-and-forget feature and top-attack.

In order to give a boost to DRDO’s Nag programme, India even refused to sign the $500 million Spike deal with Israel in 2017-18, even as talks with the U.S. for acquiring the Javelin collapsed-the negotiations for which were going on from 2010 till 2014.

“Therefore, for the Army’s decision to buy Javelin now would be the third time a foreign ATGM has been weighed against the indigenous programme,” said a source.

Sources also said that the Army's problem is a capability gap-ageing second-generation wire-guided Konkurs/Milan missiles and a thin inventory.

Therefore, the source added, a Javelin purchase would be an urgent-requirement stopgap. MPATGM is just now completing trials and heading toward induction with an Indian manufacturing partner.

The strategy since the Spike cancellation has been clear: cancel foreign buys where DRDO has a credible programme, put ATGMs on the positive indigenisation list, and let MPATGM replace Konkurs/Milan while Helina equips helicopters.

Javelin is the one live import threat-to MPATGM specifically-while the vehicle and helicopter variants of the Nag family have no foreign rival in the pipeline, sources added.

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Nayanima Basu is a senior independent journalist.