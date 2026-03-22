Japan Says Minesweeping In Strait Of Hormuz Possible If A Ceasefire Is Reached

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Japan could consider deploying its Self-Defense Forces to clear naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz if a ceasefire is reached in the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has said. The move, he stressed, would only be discussed if fighting stopped completely and maritime routes remained blocked. The narrow waterway is a vital route for global oil shipments and is crucial for Japan’s energy supplies, raising concern in Tokyo as tensions in the region continue to disrupt shipping and push up fuel prices worldwide.

Hypothetical Role After Ceasefire

Speaking during a Fuji TV programme, Motegi said minesweeping could become an option if hostilities ended but naval mines continued to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. He described the scenario as hypothetical, adding that any decision would depend on the situation after a full ceasefire.

The strait is one of the world’s most important maritime corridors, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil supplies. Iran has largely restricted passage through the waterway during the conflict, now in its fourth week, prompting concern among major energy importers.

Motegi said it was extremely important to create conditions that allow all vessels to pass safely through the route, but noted that Japan currently has no immediate plan to seek special arrangements for stranded Japanese ships.

Legal Limits On Japan’s Military

Japan’s actions overseas are constrained by its post-war pacifist constitution, which restricts the use of force except for self-defence. However, security legislation introduced in 2015 allows the Self-Defense Forces to operate abroad if a situation threatens Japan’s survival or affects a close security partner and no other means are available.

Japan relies on the Strait of Hormuz for around 90 per cent of its oil imports, making any prolonged disruption a serious economic risk. Rising prices have already led Japan and other countries to release oil from emergency reserves.

US Pressure And Talks With Iran

The issue was also discussed during a meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where Trump urged allies to do more to help reopen the strait.

Takaichi said she explained what support Japan could provide under its laws. Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Japan’s Kyodo news agency he had spoken with Motegi about the possibility of allowing Japanese-linked vessels to pass through the waterway.

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