Jamui Case: How Bihar Police Traced Main Accused Nandan Yadav And His Illegal Trade

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Main accused Nandan Yadav injured in police encounter.

Police tracked Yadav near Pratappur village based on tip.

Earlier, Hareram Yadav arrested, revealed Nandan's hiding location.

The investigation into the September 19 incident involving a minor girl in Jamui, Bihar, took a major turn on Tuesday (September 22, 2026), with the main accused, Nandan Yadav, being injured in a police encounter.

Yadav was shot in the leg after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was probing the case, traced the accused to an area near Pratappur village. Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal later addressed a press conference and shared details of the police operation.

How Police Traced The Accused

According to the SP, police received information on Tuesday that two main accused in the case were hiding in a forested area outside Pratappur village.

Acting on the information, the SIT divided itself into several groups and launched a cordon in the morning.

The SP said that when the area was being cordoned off, one person attempted to flee and sustained injuries while trying to escape. After being apprehended, he identified himself as Hareram Yadav.

Hareram was questioned separately, during which the police learnt that the main accused, Nandan Yadav, was also hiding in the courtyard.

Police Open Fire During Search

The SP said additional forces were called in after the information about Nandan Yadav was received, and the area was surrounded.

During the search operation, police spotted a suspicious person who opened fire. In retaliation, the police fired a round, injuring Nandan Yadav in the leg.

The SP said a weapon was also recovered from the spot.

Accused Linked To Illegal Sand, Liquor Trade

Providing details about Nandan Yadav and Hareram Yadav, the SP said both were involved in illegal sand mining and the illegal liquor trade.

Both accused are adults, while their criminal histories are being investigated, according to the SP.

Nandan Yadav and Hareram Yadav, both residents of Pratappur village, worked as tractor drivers by profession.

Six Accused Arrested So Far

Police have arrested six accused in connection with the case so far. Three of those arrested are minors who were initially taken into custody.

The investigation by the SIT is continuing.

What Happened On September 19?

The police action followed the circulation of a video related to the incident on social media.

At around 6:30 pm on September 19, a boy and a girl who had gone out for a walk were allegedly apprehended by some miscreants near Madwa Pahad. The girl was allegedly harassed by some men present there.

The video surfaced on social media the following day, September 20, following which police initiated action.

The girl's family was initially reluctant to file a complaint. A case was subsequently registered.

The incident triggered widespread criticism of the government, both in Bihar and across the country.