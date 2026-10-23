Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jamia committee formed panel to draft student union constitution.

Disciplinary actions post-October 2026 against protesters will be reviewed.

Security personnel training, conduct code recommended, not removals.

A high-level committee at Jamia Millia Islamia has responded to three key demands raised by protesting students, including an immediate announcement of Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMI-SU) election dates, withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters, and the removal of the security adviser and chief proctor.

In an appeal to students, the committee said a draft committee has been constituted to prepare the students’ union constitution, as elections cannot be held without one. It also said disciplinary action taken after October 12, 2026, would be reviewed, allowing students to seek relief.

JMI-SU Constitution Draft Committee Notified

The committee said the university had notified a JMI-SU Constitution Draft Committee following its intervention with the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar. The move is intended to facilitate the drafting of the students’ union constitution under Articles 23(J) and 23(K) of the JMI Act, a process that had remained stalled for more than 20 years.

The committee thanked the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar for constituting the drafting panel and said the notification had been issued within 24 hours.

Disciplinary Action Against Students To Be Reviewed

The committee said it had agreed to the students’ demand for a review of disciplinary action against protesting students. It had urged the university authorities to review all such action taken after October 12, 2026.

A notification has already been issued, allowing the students concerned to seek relief.

Code Of Conduct, Training Recommended For Security Staff

On the demand to remove the security adviser and chief proctor, the committee said most grievances related to friction between students and security personnel, often arising in the heat of the moment. It added that no instance of deliberate or planned unfair treatment had been brought to its notice.

However, taking note of the students’ concerns, the committee recommended a model code of conduct for security personnel and rigorous sensitisation training to help them deal with students.

Committee Appeals To Students To Call Off Protest

The committee said its discussions with the students’ delegation largely focused on the three demands, with the timeline for elections emerging as the only point of disagreement. While students sought an immediate announcement of election dates, the committee maintained that elections could not be held without a constitution.

It has appealed to students to call off their protest and cooperate with the JMI-SU Constitution Draft Committee to facilitate the early conduct of elections. No election date has been announced yet.