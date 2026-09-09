‘Jail Or Hell’: Yogi Adityanath’s Warning To Those Who Threaten Women’s Safety

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh government prioritizes women's education, employment, economic self-reliance.

Initiatives like Kanya Sumangala, women police force, promote empowerment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said those who breach the safety of daughters and women in the state would have to choose between “jail or hell”, while highlighting the government’s initiatives aimed at women’s safety, education, employment and economic self-reliance.

Addressing a Working Women Felicitation Ceremony organised in the Pindra Assembly constituency in Varanasi on Wednesday, Yogi said the situation for women had changed significantly over the past nine years.

“In Uttar Pradesh, there are only two places for those who breach the safety of daughters and women - jail or hell. 9 years ago, families faced the question of how a daughter would step out of the house and whether she would return safely. Today, the question has changed. Now, the question before a daughter is how far she wants to go. She should prepare herself to go wherever her dreams take her, and the double-engine government stands with her,” he said.

‘Women’s Empowerment Must Be Felt On The Ground’

Yogi said women’s empowerment could not be achieved through slogans alone and had to be visible on the ground.

“Women’s empowerment will not happen through slogans alone; it must be felt on the ground. Over the past 9 years, the government first removed fear, then educated daughters, equipped them with skills, connected them with employment and is now moving forward towards making them self-reliant. This is a journey from the threshold of the home to opportunity, from opportunity to confidence, and from confidence to self-reliance,” he said.

He said families before 2017 were concerned about the safety of daughters travelling to school. Lack of toilets, smoke in kitchens, healthcare expenses, roads, connectivity and employment opportunities were among the concerns faced by women and their families.

“The government has removed these obstacles one by one,” Yogi said.

Women Police Personnel To Cross 50,000

The Chief Minister highlighted measures taken to strengthen women’s safety in the state.

He said Mission Shakti centres had been established for women’s safety, while Women Beat Police Officers had been deployed and systems such as 1090 and 181 had been linked with security.

According to Yogi, there were around 10,000 women police personnel in the state police in 2017. The number has now risen to 44,000 and will exceed 50,000 after the completion of new recruitment.

He also said three women PAC battalions were being established. They have been named after Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi, Uda Devi Pasi and Jhalkari Bai Kori.

From Roads To Dreams: Yogi On Connectivity

Yogi said the pathway for a daughter was not limited to a road, but also meant the route to school, college, hospital, market, workplace and her dreams.

He said connectivity had expanded over the past nine years from highways to airports and from railways to metro. The Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Ganga and Gorakhpur Link Expressways had made access to opportunities easier, he said.

Rs 25,000 Under Kanya Sumangala Scheme

The Chief Minister said the government stood with a daughter from birth through education and the further stages of her life.

Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Rs 25,000 is being provided from birth to graduation, he said.

Yogi also said that more than 5 lakh daughters had been married under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

He announced that Kasturba Gandhi Schools would now be operated up to Class 12. Half of the seats in Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas are reserved for daughters, while arrangements have also been made for girls’ admission to Sainik Schools.

“Very soon, 50,000 meritorious girl students in the final year of graduation will be brought under the Scooty Scheme named after Rani Lakshmibai,” Yogi said.

4,000 Women To Become Digital Entrepreneurs

Yogi said the government was also working to make women economically self-reliant.

Under Project Ganga, the government will prepare digital entrepreneurs in 8,000 Nyaya Panchayats across the state, of whom 4,000 will be women.

He said the initiative would provide digital facilities in villages while also creating opportunities for women to find employment.

28 Lakh Women Become Lakhpati Didis

The Chief Minister highlighted the role of Self-Help Groups, Lakhpati Didis, Drone Didis and Banking Correspondent Sakhis in promoting economic self-reliance among women.

“Through Self-Help Groups, Lakhpati Didis, Drone Didis and Banking Correspondent Sakhis are becoming examples of economic self-reliance. More than 28 lakh women in the state have become Lakhpati Didis. More than 4 lakh women are associated with 5 Milk Producer Organizations. Women are operating around half of the more than 24,000 startups in the state. Women’s participation in the workforce, which was earlier around 12 percent, has now increased to more than 36 percent,” he said.

Working Women’s Hostels, Free Bus Travel For Women Above 60

Yogi said Shramjeevi Hostels were being built for working women in the name of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

Women above the age of 60 have also been provided free travel on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses, he said.

He added that efforts to provide security, dignity and economic self-reliance to half of the population were continuing.

‘We Are Not Among Those Who Plead Before Mafia For Votes’

Targeting the opposition, Yogi said some people would make new announcements and attempt to divide society on the basis of caste, but would lose their nerve when it came to taking action against a dreaded mafia.

“Many people will come, make new announcements and work to divide society based on caste, but when it comes to taking action against a dreaded mafia, they lose their nerve. We are not among those who plead before any mafia for the sake of a vote bank. The goons and mafia who breach the safety of daughters will have to choose between jail and hell,” he said.

‘No Daughter Will Be Left Behind’

Yogi said no daughter should be left behind because of her family’s financial circumstances and no woman should have to abandon her dreams due to a lack of capital.

“No daughter will be left behind because she was born into a poor family, and no woman will abandon her dream due to lack of capital. The government will provide opportunities and women will move forward through their hard work and capabilities. The goal is to increase the participation of half the population in every sphere of life. Women will now become not only the strength of the family, but also the economic strength of the state and the country,” he said.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Projects In Kashi

Referring to the development of Kashi, Yogi said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Kashi had either been completed or were currently underway over the past 12 years.

The Chief Minister also praised MLA Dr Avadhesh Singh, saying the participation of so many women with barely 24 hours of preparation was encouraging.