‘Completely Baseless’: ISRO Rejects Reports Of Privatisation, Role Cut

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rejected media reports and speculation suggesting that the space agency is being privatised or that its role is being reduced, calling such claims “completely baseless and incorrect”.

In a clarification, ISRO said it will continue to remain India’s principal institution for advanced space research and technology development, national and strategic missions, space science and exploration, and critical and frontier space capabilities.

Clarification regarding media reports on concerns relating to Space Sector Reforms and the role of ISRO



ISRO’s Next Chapter: Leading India’s National Space Ecosystem

There has been considerable reporting in parts of the media around the future role of ISRO including speculations… — ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2026

ISRO To Lead Expanded Space Ecosystem

ISRO said greater private-sector participation in the space sector is aimed at expanding India’s overall space ecosystem rather than reducing the agency’s importance.

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The space-sector reforms initiated in 2020 and institutionalised through the Indian Space Policy 2023, along with the progressive liberalisation of the FDI policy, seek to create a larger, stronger and globally competitive Indian space ecosystem, it said.

Industry, start-ups and academia are being encouraged to participate across the space value chain, complementing and multiplying ISRO’s capabilities.

ISRO employees had sought clarity On privatisation

India’s space sector reforms have triggered concerns among employee organisations across the ISRO, with nine unions formally seeking clarity on the proposed expansion of private participation and the agency’s future role.

For the first time, representatives of nine employee organisations from different ISRO centres have written to Space Commission Chairman, Department of Space (DoS) Secretary and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, seeking clear answers on the government’s proposed policies and the future responsibilities of ISRO.

The organisations said private-sector participation in selected commercial activities could coexist with a strong, government-owned ISRO. However, they said any policy that limits ISRO primarily to research and development (R&D), while taking launch vehicle manufacturing and launch infrastructure operations outside government control, cannot be accepted without wider consultation.

The letter also referred to recent public remarks by IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka, who reportedly said that ISRO would not manufacture launch vehicles in the future.

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The employee organisations asked ISRO Chairman V Narayanan whether the statement reflected any officially approved decision by the Union government, Space Commission or Department of Space.

If such a decision has been taken, they demanded that its date, the authority that approved it and full details of the relevant policy be made public.