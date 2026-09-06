The goal is to expand India's overall space ecosystem and foster a globally competitive environment. This initiative aims to complement, not reduce, ISRO's capabilities.
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‘Completely Baseless’: ISRO Rejects Reports Of Privatisation, Role Cut
Nine ISRO employee unions sought clarity on private-sector reforms, questioning whether ISRO’s launch vehicle manufacturing role could be reduced. The agency denied any privatisation plan.
- ISRO dismissed privatization claims, affirming its core space research role.
- Private sector involvement expands India's space ecosystem, not reducing ISRO.
- Employees sought clarity regarding ISRO's future in new policies.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the goal of increasing private sector involvement in India's space sector?
Have ISRO employees voiced concerns about the space sector reforms?
Yes, employee organizations have sought clarity regarding the expansion of private participation and ISRO's future role. They are concerned about potential limitations to R&D while manufacturing moves out.
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