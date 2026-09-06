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English NewsNews‘Completely Baseless’: ISRO Rejects Reports Of Privatisation, Role Cut

‘Completely Baseless’: ISRO Rejects Reports Of Privatisation, Role Cut

Nine ISRO employee unions sought clarity on private-sector reforms, questioning whether ISRO’s launch vehicle manufacturing role could be reduced. The agency denied any privatisation plan.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ISRO dismissed privatization claims, affirming its core space research role.
  • Private sector involvement expands India's space ecosystem, not reducing ISRO.
  • Employees sought clarity regarding ISRO's future in new policies.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rejected media reports and speculation suggesting that the space agency is being privatised or that its role is being reduced, calling such claims “completely baseless and incorrect”.

In a clarification, ISRO said it will continue to remain India’s principal institution for advanced space research and technology development, national and strategic missions, space science and exploration, and critical and frontier space capabilities.

ISRO To Lead Expanded Space Ecosystem

ISRO said greater private-sector participation in the space sector is aimed at expanding India’s overall space ecosystem rather than reducing the agency’s importance.

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The space-sector reforms initiated in 2020 and institutionalised through the Indian Space Policy 2023, along with the progressive liberalisation of the FDI policy, seek to create a larger, stronger and globally competitive Indian space ecosystem, it said.

Industry, start-ups and academia are being encouraged to participate across the space value chain, complementing and multiplying ISRO’s capabilities.

ISRO employees had sought clarity On privatisation

India’s space sector reforms have triggered concerns among employee organisations across the ISRO, with nine unions formally seeking clarity on the proposed expansion of private participation and the agency’s future role.

For the first time, representatives of nine employee organisations from different ISRO centres have written to Space Commission Chairman, Department of Space (DoS) Secretary and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, seeking clear answers on the government’s proposed policies and the future responsibilities of ISRO.

The organisations said private-sector participation in selected commercial activities could coexist with a strong, government-owned ISRO. However, they said any policy that limits ISRO primarily to research and development (R&D), while taking launch vehicle manufacturing and launch infrastructure operations outside government control, cannot be accepted without wider consultation.

The letter also referred to recent public remarks by IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka, who reportedly said that ISRO would not manufacture launch vehicles in the future.

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The employee organisations asked ISRO Chairman V Narayanan whether the statement reflected any officially approved decision by the Union government, Space Commission or Department of Space.

If such a decision has been taken, they demanded that its date, the authority that approved it and full details of the relevant policy be made public.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of increasing private sector involvement in India's space sector?

The goal is to expand India's overall space ecosystem and foster a globally competitive environment. This initiative aims to complement, not reduce, ISRO's capabilities.

Have ISRO employees voiced concerns about the space sector reforms?

Yes, employee organizations have sought clarity regarding the expansion of private participation and ISRO's future role. They are concerned about potential limitations to R&D while manufacturing moves out.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 09:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Privatisation Breaking News ISRO ABP Live Reports
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