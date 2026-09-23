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English NewsNews‘Iran Will Never Bend The Knee’: Pezeshkian’s Defiant Message To Trump At UNGA

‘Iran Will Never Bend The Knee’: Pezeshkian’s Defiant Message To Trump At UNGA

Iranian President Pezeshkian tells Trump Iran is ready for dialogue but will “never bend the knee”, while defending Tehran’s nuclear rights at UNGA.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Pezeshkian told Trump Iran is ready for dialogue.
  • Pezeshkian accused Israel of hypocrisy and committing Gaza genocide.
  • Iran insists on peaceful nuclear technology, criticizing sanctions' impact.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ended his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly with a message to US President Donald Trump, declaring that Iran would “never bow its head, or bend the knee”. Pezeshkian said Iran remained ready for dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations, but would not accept what he described as the language of force. 

Iran's Message To Trump

Addressing Trump by name, Pezeshkian said Iran’s resistance would increase in response to sanctions, pressure and what he called bullying. He stressed that Tehran was prepared to negotiate, but not under coercion.

Pezeshkian highlighted Israel’s nuclear capabilities, noting that it is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty while inspectors are being asked to visit Iran. “They [Israelis] kill; we are sanctioned, we are punished,” he said.

The Iranian president described Israel’s actions as “terrorism” and said Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, while pointing to its assassinations and attacks.

Iran’s Nuclear Programme

During the address, Pezeshkian said Iranians had been victims of terrorism and cited the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader and a US attack on Minab primary school.

He said the US had targeted Iranian universities, healthcare centres and schools, while maintaining that Iran had not targeted civilian populations in response to US attacks.

Pezeshkian denied that Iran was seeking nuclear weapons but insisted Tehran would not surrender what he called its inherent right to peaceful nuclear technology. He also criticised sanctions, saying they affected poorer Iranians.

Also Read: ‘They Bombed Our School’: Iran President Pezeshkian Slams US At UN General Assembly

Gaza And Walkout

On Palestine, Pezeshkian described Gaza as a symbol of the failure of international mechanisms to prevent civilian suffering. He said Israel had killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza and said Iran had been bombed while it was engaged in negotiations.

A US delegation official walked out at the start of Pezeshkian’s speech.

Pezeshkian concluded by returning to his message to Trump: Iran was ready for diplomacy and negotiations, but would not accept pressure or force.

Also Read: Trump To Break Protocol, Personally Receive Xi Jinping At US Airport

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
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TRUMP Iran US War Pezeshkian At UNGA
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