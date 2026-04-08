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HomeNewsShehbaz Sharif Thanks Allies Amid Push For ‘Islamabad Talks’

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Allies Amid Push For ‘Islamabad Talks’

Shehbaz Sharif thanks global allies and pushes ‘Islamabad Talks’, positioning Pakistan as a facilitator amid fragile ceasefire and regional tensions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a series of statements thanking multiple countries while promoting Islamabad’s proposed “Islamabad Talks” as a pathway to peace. The remarks come amid ongoing regional tensions and a fragile ceasefire, with Pakistan attempting to position itself as a diplomatic facilitator. While Sharif emphasised international backing for dialogue, observers note the outreach also reflects Islamabad’s effort to shape the narrative and project relevance in a rapidly evolving geopolitical situation.

Who Pakistan Thanked

Sharif publicly acknowledged several countries for supporting ceasefire efforts and diplomatic engagement:

  • People's Republic of China
  • Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  • Republic of Türkiye
  • Arab Republic of Egypt
  • State of Qatar

He also thanked the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United States of America, 'crediting' their leadership with enabling conditions for dialogue.

Push To Project Mediator Role

Sharif said he held talks with Masoud Pezeshkian, claiming Tehran had agreed to participate in discussions in Islamabad. He described the move as part of Pakistan’s efforts to advance peace and stability in the region.

Sharif also thanked global partners for recognising Pakistan’s role, reiterating calls for collective efforts towards a lasting resolution.

The proposed talks, if held, are expected to unfold against a backdrop of cautious diplomacy and competing geopolitical interests, with no clarity yet on whether they can deliver tangible outcomes.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
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Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News
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