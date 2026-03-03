Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ali Khamenei's Old Tweet Goes Viral When He Met PM Modi In 2016

PM underlined the depth of India-Iran ties with a line that has since resurfaced widely online: “India and Iran are not new friends and our dosti is as old as history.”

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran in May 2016, the encounter was billed as a deepening of historic ties between the two states. An old tweet from the Khamenei's official account marking that meeting has now resurfaced and gone viral after Khamenei’s death, drawing fresh attention to what he said about India-Iran cooperation. 

A Historic Meeting Recalled

On May 23,  2016, PM Modi’s official visit to Iran included a high-profile meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei, marking one of the high points of bilateral engagement in recent years. According to the social posts from Khamenei, the Supreme Leader welcomed the expansion of ties with India and emphasised Tehran’s seriousness in implementing bilateral agreements, particularly in energy, infrastructure and connectivity, including projects such as the Chabahar port.

PM underlined the depth of India-Iran ties with a line that has since resurfaced widely online: “India and Iran are not new friends and our dosti is as old as history.” The remark, made during his meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, emphasised centuries of civilisational, cultural and economic links between the two nations. 

At the time, Iran and India were exploring ways to enhance cooperation in economic and security spheres, a relationship built on centuries of cultural and civilisational links but also practical strategic interests. Many observers saw the meeting as evidence of Tehran’s desire to engage with South Asia beyond its immediate neighbourhood, including on trade routes and regional connectivity.

Published at : 03 Mar 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
