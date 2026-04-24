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HomeNews'Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho': Iran Advises Trump To Try 'Cultural Detox' After 'Hellhole' Remark

'Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho': Iran Advises Trump To Try 'Cultural Detox' After 'Hellhole' Remark

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 10:43 AM (IST)

Iran on Friday slammed US President Donald Trump over his controversial social media post referring to India and China as "hellholes". The post also prompted a reaction from India, which called out Trump for his "inappropriate" comment.

Taking a swipe at the US President on X, Iran’s Consulate General in Mumbai shared a video showcasing Maharashtra’s cultural and geographical richness and suggested he book a “one-way” trip for a “cultural detox.”

"Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas. Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna," Iran's consulate in Mumbai wrote in the post on X.

India on Thursday termed a social media post that used derogatory language about Indians in the context of immigration as “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste.”

Addressing the issue, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests.”

He was responding to a query regarding the post that made disparaging references to Indians.

Earlier, during a weekly media briefing, Jaiswal had also reacted to reports suggesting that US President Donald Trump endorsed content critical of India and China over immigration. “We've seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it,” he said.

What Is Trump's 'Hellhole' Post

Trump had shared a video on Truth Social amplifying criticism of birthright citizenship in the United States. The video featured right-wing commentator and radio host Michael Savage.

In the clip, Michael Savage criticises existing immigration laws, alleging they are exploited by individuals who travel to the US late in pregnancy to secure citizenship for their children.

He claims such practices create a loophole in which “a baby here becomes an instant citizen,” followed by family migration from countries such as “China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”

The clip, which first aired on the Newsmax programme The Savage Nation, was later amplified by the “Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social” account, a handle that republishes the US President’s social media posts.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
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