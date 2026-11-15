Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lalit Modi officially became British citizen September 15, 2026.

He announced this milestone November 14 at Oxford Union.

Modi expressed pride, calling UK his home.

Announcement coincided with King Charles III's birthday.

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi has announced that he officially became a British citizen on September 15, 2026, describing the development as a proud and deeply personal milestone.

Modi shared the announcement while addressing the Oxford Union on November 14, where he spoke about celebrating his citizenship with family and friends at a special ceremony.

In a post on X, he said the United Kingdom had been his home for many years and expressed admiration for its people, institutions, traditions and values. He also described British citizenship as both a privilege and a responsibility.

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"A PROUD MOMENT. A NEW CHAPTER. Today, 14 November 2026, I had the honour of addressing the Oxford Union, where I publicly shared a very special and personal milestone. I AM PROUD TO BE A BRITISH CITIZEN. On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I celebrated my British citizenship at a ceremony that will always hold a special place in my heart. The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply — its people, institutions, traditions and values. Becoming British is a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging," Modi wrote.

‘God Save The King!’

Reflecting on his journey across different cultures and experiences, Modi said he hoped to continue contributing positively to the country he now calls home. He thanked his family, friends and the Oxford Union for being part of the occasion.

He also said sharing the announcement on the occasion of King Charles III's birthday made the moment particularly special.

"My life’s journey has been shaped by different cultures and experiences, and I look forward to continuing to contribute positively to the country I proudly call home. Thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has been part of this journey, and to the Oxford Union for providing such a memorable occasion to share this news. A new chapter, with much to look forward to. And on His Majesty King Charles III’s birthday, a particularly special day to share this moment. God Save the King! Lalit Modi Founder IPL," he added.