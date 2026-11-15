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English NewsNews'God Save The King': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Announces British Citizenship, Says UK Is His ‘Home’

'God Save The King': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Announces British Citizenship, Says UK Is His ‘Home’

Addressing the Oxford Union, Modi said the UK had been his home for years and described citizenship as both a privilege and a responsibility.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 07:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lalit Modi officially became British citizen September 15, 2026.
  • He announced this milestone November 14 at Oxford Union.
  • Modi expressed pride, calling UK his home.
  • Announcement coincided with King Charles III's birthday.

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi has announced that he officially became a British citizen on September 15, 2026, describing the development as a proud and deeply personal milestone.

Modi shared the announcement while addressing the Oxford Union on November 14, where he spoke about celebrating his citizenship with family and friends at a special ceremony.

In a post on X, he said the United Kingdom had been his home for many years and expressed admiration for its people, institutions, traditions and values. He also described British citizenship as both a privilege and a responsibility.

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"A PROUD MOMENT. A NEW CHAPTER. Today, 14 November 2026, I had the honour of addressing the Oxford Union, where I publicly shared a very special and personal milestone. I AM PROUD TO BE A BRITISH CITIZEN. On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I celebrated my British citizenship at a ceremony that will always hold a special place in my heart. The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply — its people, institutions, traditions and values. Becoming British is a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging," Modi wrote.

‘God Save The King!’

Reflecting on his journey across different cultures and experiences, Modi said he hoped to continue contributing positively to the country he now calls home. He thanked his family, friends and the Oxford Union for being part of the occasion.

He also said sharing the announcement on the occasion of King Charles III's birthday made the moment particularly special.

"My life’s journey has been shaped by different cultures and experiences, and I look forward to continuing to contribute positively to the country I proudly call home. Thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has been part of this journey, and to the Oxford Union for providing such a memorable occasion to share this news. A new chapter, with much to look forward to. And on His Majesty King Charles III’s birthday, a particularly special day to share this moment. God Save the King! Lalit Modi Founder IPL," he added.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Lalit Modi officially become a British citizen?

Lalit Modi officially became a British citizen on September 15, 2026. He celebrated this milestone with family and friends at a special ceremony.

Where did Lalit Modi announce his British citizenship?

He announced his British citizenship while addressing the Oxford Union on November 14, 2026. He shared it as a proud and deeply personal milestone.

Why does Lalit Modi value his British citizenship?

Modi sees it as a privilege and responsibility, deeply admiring the UK's people, institutions, traditions, and values. He considers the UK his home and aims to contribute positively.

What made the announcement date particularly special for Lalit Modi?

Lalit Modi noted that sharing the announcement on November 14, 2026, was particularly special as it coincided with King Charles III's birthday.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 07:14 AM (IST)
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Lalit Modi
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