A Conversation With Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (Retd.)

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air Vice Marshal Subramaniam discussed his biography of Lt Gen. Nanavatty.

Nanavatty's leadership in Siachen, Pawan provided crucial lessons.

Biographer ensured objectivity, balancing admiration with factual accounts.

Interview also highlighted military leadership, tradition, and innovation challenges.

Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (Retd.) is among India’s most respected military historians, authors, and strategic thinkers. A former fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, he has made a significant contribution to documenting India’s contemporary military and strategic history through deeply researched and accessible works.



His landmark books under the India’s Wars series, India’s Wars I: A Military History, 1947–1971 and India’s Wars II: A Military History 1972–2020, have helped generations of readers understand the evolution of India’s armed forces, national security challenges, and the human dimensions of war. He has also held the President’s Chair of Excellence in National Security Affairs at the National Defence College, New Delhi, and has been associated with leading institutions including the Harvard Asia Center, Oxford University’s Changing Character of War Programme, and the Kautilya School of Public Policy.



Following his recent interaction with Ashutosh Kumar Thakur on Shooting Straight: A Military Biography of Lt Gen Rostum K. Nanavatty, this conversation seeks to explore the craft of military biography, the legacy of Lt Gen. Nanavatty, and the larger lessons of leadership, integrity, scholarship, and service.

Q. What first drew you to the life and legacy of Lt Gen.Nanavatty?

A. I first met Gen Nanavatty in Pune in 2014 while I was researching and writing India’s Wars 1 and II. I was immediately struck by his soldierly traits, professional acumen, combat experiences,crystal-clear recollections of his career in the Indian Army and most importantly, a treasure trove of primarly sources of material comprising his diaries and meticulous notes.



Q. You have spent decades both serving in uniform and studying India’s military history with rare depth. When you look back at this journey, how has your understanding of courage, leadership, and service changed from your early days as a fighter pilot to your later years as a historian and author?

A. Courage comprises of both physical and moral courage and the ability to take calculated risks. Military Leadership broadly is that intangible element that facilitates the achievement of organisational objectives by motivating those under you to follow you, even if it involves a risk to their lives. Service is an unflagging commitment to your service and the nation irrespective of personal costs.



Q. How did you balance admiration for Gen. Nanavatty with the objectivity required of a historian?

A. That was not difficult to achieve because of the availability of lots of primary sources of information and my ability to triangulate events in his life by talking to several of his contemporaries, some of who were his critics. Making things easier for me was his insistence that the biography must not read like a ‘hagiography.’



Q. What were the biggest research challenges while writing this biography?

A. The biggest challenge for me was to retain balance and objectivity, given Gen Nanavatty’s magnetism, reputation and his larger than life image, even within the Indian Army.



Q. How does Shooting Straight add to India’s tradition of military biography?

A. It stands alongside only a few other military biographies written in independent India such as the biographies of Gen Thimayya, Gen Sagat Singh and most recently of Gen Sundarji, as a well-researched and balanced military biography.



Q. What key lessons should India remember from Gen. Nanavatty’s role in Operation Pawan?

A. The main lessons that emerge from Gen Nanavatty’s short stint in Sri Lanka as the Commander Para Commando Task Force is the importance of Special Forces in all genres of military operations, particularly in counterinsurgency and counterterrorist operations.



Q. What does Gen. Nanavatty’s leadership in Siachen teach us about command in extreme conditions?

A. Siachen was a classic example of leading from the front, of ensuring the importance of acclimatisation and high-altitude training before deployment at heights, of being aggressive with the employment of artillery and demonstrating empathy with troops.



Q. Why do forward-looking military ideas often take time to become accepted institutionally?

A. Militaries are traditional and hierarchical organisations that take time to embrace new ideas and innovation.



Q. How important is moral courage in military leadership?

A. It is the essence of good military leadership – without it, there is nothing. Speaking truth to power and superiors with the requisite knowledge is a habit that all military leaders must develop.



Q. How can the armed forces balance tradition with operational readiness?

A. There is no contradiction between the two. It is just that methods change with time, particularly with the infusion of technology that helps speed up decision making.



Q. How relevant is a whole-of-government approach to security challenges today?

A. Very relevant in today’s complex geopolitical environment. Consequently, there is a need for all instruments of statecraft to work together in pursuit of a common strategic objective.



Q. Why is it important to tell the stories of soldiers, junior officers, and NCOs alongside senior commanders?

A. It is important to have a sense of inclusivity and pride in our military narratives and discourse. Junior officers, NCOs and men are at the forefront of combat operations – their stories must be told.



Q. Was there one episode from Gen. Nanavatty’s life that moved or surprised you the most?

A. Difficult to identify any particular episode. However, those episodes that highlighted his professional acumen and his ability to navigate past professional setbacks were very instructive.



Q. What life lessons from Gen. Nanavatty should young Indians carry with them?

A. Do your bit in your respective disciplines of work with sincerity, courage hard work and discipline, the results will automatically flow in. Do not be afraid to try out new ideas and never be afraid of failure.



Q. How can military history be made more engaging for young readers?

A. Narratives have to be interesting with a focus on human narratives and interspersed with a regular infusion of combat narratives under an overarching format of well-researched and easy to digest writing.



Q. In an age where young people consume history through short videos, social media, and quick summaries, how can serious military history retain its accuracy and depth while still becoming accessible, emotional, and inspiring for the next generation of readers?

A. There is adequate space for traditional military history writing alongside all the emerging formats. Good and accessible writing will always gather a good readership.



Q. What advice would you like to give to young Indians who dream of joining the Indian Armed Forces and dedicating their lives to the service of the nation?

A. Go ahead – you will be embarking on a life of adventure, camaraderie and service that will have its share of risk. It is also a career that will expose you to the latest technology and teach you several leadership and life skills that will hold you in good stead in any second career that you wish to embark on after a few years in service.

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