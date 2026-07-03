International Spiritual Council Urges World Leaders To Pursue Immediate Peace Resolution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ISCTH urged global leaders to prioritize dialogue and immediate peace.

Prominent global leaders and humanitarians supported peace appeal with similar messages.

Spiritual leader warned of war's consequences, specifically urged Russia-Ukraine peace.

The International Spiritual Council for Transforming Humanity (ISCTH) has issued a global appeal urging world leaders to prioritise dialogue and pursue immediate peace amid ongoing armed conflicts, geopolitical rivalries and growing ideological divisions.

The council said the challenges facing the world today extend beyond national borders, affecting societies and the future of humanity. Reiterating its mission of making peace "a lived reality rather than merely an aspiration", ISCTH said lasting peace must be built through dialogue, collaboration and collective responsibility.

Global Leaders And Humanitarians Back Peace Appeal

Supporting the appeal, several political leaders, humanitarian figures and spiritual leaders shared messages emphasising dialogue, compassion and justice as the foundation for lasting peace.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said, "Today, we need to use every step to reach a peaceful agreement through compromises for long-term peace."

Dr H. C. Nik Gugger, Member of the Swiss Parliament, said, "The world is on fire. World leaders must choose dialogue over escalation and nonviolence over retaliation. Dialogue is not weakness. It is the only path forward."

FOREF Europe President Ján Figeľ stated, "Respect for the dignity and fundamental rights of every human being is the surest path to lasting peace."

Sajeda Shawa, Head of UN OCHA, UAE, said, "I hope leaders choose dialogue over division, compassion over indifference, and place human dignity at the heart of every decision."

Dalai Lama, Vatican Reiterate Message Of Peace

His Holiness the Dalai Lama said, "Peace begins within each individual. Lasting peace cannot be achieved through force, but through compassion."

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, State Secretary of the Holy See, said, "There is a need for more voices for peace, more voices against the madness of the arms race, more voices raised in favor of our poorest brothers and sisters."

Appeal To Russia And Ukraine

Maitreya Dadashreeji, the spiritual leader behind ISCTH, called for an end to divisive agendas and warned of the long-term consequences of war.

"Divisive, myopic, selfish agendas are becoming increasingly intense as they approach the ultimate decisive end. Remember, the consequences of war threaten not only human civilization but also this planet that has sustained life for billions of years. In no time, we will be exposed to the never-ending human cries for centuries, and the planet will be permanently damaged. It will start limping beyond repair. We are not the owners of this planet. We are its caretakers. Let us act accordingly and protect it."

He added, "Europe and Asia, home to nearly 70% of the world's population, carry a profound responsibility for humanity's future. Enough of destruction upon our ever-forgiving Mother Earth."

Issuing a direct appeal to the countries involved in the conflict, he said, "We therefore appeal to Russia and Ukraine to pursue resolution and establish lasting peace, so that together we may strive towards greater achievements for the region and for the world."

Concluding the appeal, he said, "For One God, let us come together. For One Earth, let us come together."

'Let There Be Peace'

Concluding its statement, the International Spiritual Council for Transforming Humanity said the decisions taken by world leaders today would shape the future for generations to come.

The council urged leaders to place the protection of human life, human dignity and the future of the shared planet above conflict, ending its appeal with the message, "Let there be peace!"