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HomeNewsLaw Student's AI-Generated Fake NEET Paper Scheme Ends In Arrest

Law Student's AI-Generated Fake NEET Paper Scheme Ends In Arrest

A law student was arrested for allegedly using AI to create and sell a fake NEET question paper, misleading aspirants and exposing the growing threat of technology-driven exam fraud.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 05:15 PM (IST)

Indore: A first-year law student has been arrested here for allegedly creating a fake NEET-UG question paper using an AI platform and selling it through social media ahead of Sunday's examination, police said.

Akshay Malviya, the accused, allegedly collected Rs 100 to 200 from about 25 buyers claiming that he had got access to the genuine question paper, said an official. He was arrested on Monday.

"He sent messages through Instagram, claiming he had the NEET question paper. However, the question paper he provided had no resemblance to the actual exam paper," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Prevention Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi.

Malviya, a resident of Kanadiya area, created the fake question paper using ChatGpt, the DCP said. He appeared to have sold it to some 25 people but the number could increase, the official added.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate medical courses was conducted afresh amid tight security on June 21 after the original exam, conducted on May 3, was cancelled due to the allegations of a paper leak. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
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Education News NEET Scam Cyber Crime Law Student Exam Fraud AI FRAUD Fake Question Paper
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