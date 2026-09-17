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English NewsNewsIndiGo Raises Infant Fee To Rs 3,000 On Domestic Flights

IndiGo Raises Infant Fee To Rs 3,000 On Domestic Flights

IndiGo raises its domestic infant fee to Rs 3,000, adding to travel costs for families even though babies under two do not get a seat on flights now.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 05:09 PM (IST)

Travelling with a baby on an IndiGo domestic flight will now cost families more, with the airline increasing its infant fee to Rs 3,000. The charge applies to children under two years of age, even though they are not provided with a separate seat and must travel on an accompanying adult’s lap. IndiGo’s official fee list currently shows the revised infant charge for domestic flights.

Price Raised To Rs 3,000

Under IndiGo’s rules, infants cannot be booked a separate seat and must travel on the lap of an accompanying adult. Only one infant is permitted per adult passenger.

Children aged more than three days and up to two years are classified as infants by the airline. Passengers may also be required to carry proof of the child’s age during the journey.

Although the infant does not occupy a separate seat, the applicable fee must still be paid when making the booking. The increase could add to the overall cost for families travelling with young children, particularly on frequent domestic trips.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta Performs Yajna On PM Modi’s Birthday; Saurav Das Asks, ‘Which Other Country Has Such Scenes?’

More Revenue For IndiGo?

Following the fee increase, claims circulating on social media and in reports suggest that the move could generate around Rs 90 crore in additional annual revenue for IndiGo.

However, the actual additional revenue would depend on the number of infant passengers travelling on IndiGo’s domestic network and paying the revised charge during the year. The Rs 90 crore figure should therefore be treated as an estimate rather than confirmed additional revenue.

IndiGo also charges Rs 5,999 for its Flying Solo/Unaccompanied Minor service on domestic flights.

According to the airline’s rules, children aged between five and 12 can use the service, while those below five cannot travel alone.

The airline also lists separate charges for baggage and other ancillary services, with fees varying according to the service and journey.

For families, this means the advertised base fare may not represent the complete cost of a trip. Infant fees, baggage charges and optional services can add to the final amount payable.

Also Read: Tata Sons Board Reappoints N Chandrasekaran As Chairman For Another Five-Year Term

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
IndiGo IndiGo Infant Fare IndiGo Price
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