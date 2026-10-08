Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video captures IndiGo passengers ignoring crew, sharing food.

Passengers ignored crew during turbulence, despite seatbelt sign.

Viral video sparked criticism; IndiGo has not yet responded.

A video showing passengers standing in the aisle of an IndiGo flight, moving between seats and passing food to relatives has sparked a debate online, with social media users comparing the scene inside the aircraft to a "local train". The video was posted on Instagram by user Neeraj Priyanka Choudhary and was reportedly recorded during an IndiGo flight from Krabi in Thailand to New Delhi. It shows passengers from several rows standing near their seats and interacting with people seated behind them, while cabin crew members appear to repeatedly ask them to return to their seats.

Passengers Ignore Crew

In the video, passengers seated in the front rows can be seen standing over their seats and leaning backwards to speak to relatives sitting further behind. Some are also seen carrying food between rows and handing it to other passengers.

Two cabin crew members appear to move through the area as the situation unfolds, seemingly attempting to get the passengers to sit down. The video also features a noisy exchange in which Neeraj's wife explains that the passengers were distributing food among themselves.

According to Neeraj, the group occupying rows 1–5 continued talking loudly, moving around the cabin and passing food despite repeated instructions from the crew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Priyanka Choudhary (@neeraj662774)

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‘Seatbelt Sign Was On’

In the caption accompanying the Instagram post, Neeraj described the situation as "chaotic scenes on my flight" and accused the group of disturbing other passengers while ignoring instructions from the cabin crew.

He said, "A group in rows 1–5 kept shouting, passing food around and ignoring repeated instructions from the cabin crew, disturbing everyone around them. Basic civic sense and respect for fellow passengers matter. ✈️ Flight: 6E 1070 Krabi to Delhi."

Neeraj said the seatbelt sign had been turned on because of turbulence, but passengers continued standing and moving around the cabin.

He quoted a crew member as saying: "Sir and Ma'am, please sit down. The safety belt sign is on due to turbulence," while alleging that the passengers ignored the crew "like they were no one."

‘Enjoy The Food, No Issue’

Neeraj also addressed questions from Instagram users about whether he had complained to the airline and whether the cabin crew had attempted to stop the passengers from eating.

He said he had tried to raise the matter with the airline staff, but the passengers denied the allegations. Neeraj clarified that his objection was not to people eating food during the flight.

The video has since triggered a range of reactions, with some users criticising the passengers for allegedly disregarding cabin safety instructions while others turned the incident into a joke.

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‘They Will Start Garba’

One Instagram user commented, "Wait let them finish lunch............ they will start garba soon 😂" Another user appeared to warn of the potential consequences of standing during turbulence, saying, "Have there been a turbulence then they would have learnt their lesson."

A third commenter went further and called for action against passengers who fail to follow cabin safety instructions.

"The passengers must be give a travel Ban atleast for 3 months for not following cabin safety rules," he said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has not yet issued a response to the viral video or the allegations made by the passenger.