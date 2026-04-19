Indians Killed Outside Gurdwara In Italy, Shooters Flee

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Indian nationals were killed after a Baisakhi gathering.

An assailant shot the two men and escaped the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting was a premeditated act.

A witness suggested the gunman was also of Indian origin.

Two Indian nationals were fatally shot in the town of Covo, located in Italy’s Bergamo province, shortly after attending a Baisakhi gathering at a warehouse being used as a gurdwara, according to local media reports on Sunday.

The incident took place late Friday night, just minutes before midnight, in the square outside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji in the town’s industrial area, daily newspaper La Sicilia reported.

The victims have been identified as 48-year-old Raginder Singh, who lived in Covo, and Gurmit Singh, also 48, a resident of nearby Agnadello.

Accused Fired Multiple Shots

Reports suggest that an assailant approached the two men, fired multiple shots, and then escaped the scene in a vehicle.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting was not the result of a spontaneous altercation, pointing instead towards a premeditated act. Around ten spent cartridges were recovered from the spot, strengthening suspicions of a planned attack.

A witness told reporters that the suspected gunman was also of Indian origin and was known to visit the gurdwara. The same witness added that a third individual was narrowly injured, with bullets grazing past them.

The incident occurred a day before an official Vaisakhi celebration was scheduled to be held nearby, which was expected to see participation from local authorities.