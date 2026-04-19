Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndians Killed Outside Gurdwara In Italy, Shooters Flee

Indians Killed Outside Gurdwara In Italy, Shooters Flee

The shooters attacked the Indians a day before an official Vaisakhi celebration was scheduled to be held nearby. The event was expected to see participation from local authorities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two Indian nationals were killed after a Baisakhi gathering.
  • An assailant shot the two men and escaped the scene.
  • Investigators believe the shooting was a premeditated act.
  • A witness suggested the gunman was also of Indian origin.

Two Indian nationals were fatally shot in the town of Covo, located in Italy’s Bergamo province, shortly after attending a Baisakhi gathering at a warehouse being used as a gurdwara, according to local media reports on Sunday.

The incident took place late Friday night, just minutes before midnight, in the square outside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji in the town’s industrial area, daily newspaper La Sicilia reported.

The victims have been identified as 48-year-old Raginder Singh, who lived in Covo, and Gurmit Singh, also 48, a resident of nearby Agnadello.

Accused Fired Multiple Shots

Reports suggest that an assailant approached the two men, fired multiple shots, and then escaped the scene in a vehicle.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting was not the result of a spontaneous altercation, pointing instead towards a premeditated act. Around ten spent cartridges were recovered from the spot, strengthening suspicions of a planned attack.

A witness told reporters that the suspected gunman was also of Indian origin and was known to visit the gurdwara. The same witness added that a third individual was narrowly injured, with bullets grazing past them.

The incident occurred a day before an official Vaisakhi celebration was scheduled to be held nearby, which was expected to see participation from local authorities.

Related Video

War Alert: Israeli Officials Warn of Possible Return to War Scenario

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the fatal shooting of two Indian nationals occur?

The incident took place in the town of Covo, located in Italy's Bergamo province.

When did the shooting happen?

The shooting occurred late Friday night, just minutes before midnight.

What were the victims doing before the incident?

The two Indian nationals had just attended a Baisakhi gathering at a warehouse being used as a gurdwara.

What do preliminary investigations suggest about the shooting?

Preliminary investigations suggest the shooting was a premeditated act, not a spontaneous altercation.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 19 Apr 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Italy Shooting Indians Killed Italy Italy Gurdwara Shooting
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Indians Killed Outside Gurdwara In Italy, Shooters Flee
Indians Killed Outside Gurdwara In Italy, Shooters Flee
World
United Airlines Flight Diverted Over Security Scare, 165 Passengers Evacuated Using Emergency Slides
United Airlines Flight Diverted Over Security Scare, 165 Passengers Evacuated Using Emergency Slides
Cities
No Smart Meters In UP For Now As Govt Hits Pause Amid Protests
No Smart Meters In UP For Now As Govt Hits Pause Amid Protests
Election
'Creating Atmosphere Of Fear': TMC Files ECI Complaint Over IT Raid On MLA Debashish Kumar Before Polls
TMC Moves ECI Over IT Raid On MLA, Alleges ‘Coercive Action’ Before West Bengal Polls
Advertisement

Videos

War Alert: Israeli Officials Warn of Possible Return to War Scenario
Breaking News: Three Possible Outcomes as Middle East Ceasefire Nears Deadline
War Update: Houthi movement Issues Warning Over Bab-el-Mandeb Strait
Middle East conflict: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Pushes Middle East Toward Fresh Conflict
Breaking News: U.S.–Iran Tensions Rise Again Despite Ceasefire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget