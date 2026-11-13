A truck lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles, triggering a massive fire. The collision involved 23 vehicles, including five trucks, on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road.
Indians Among 14 Killed In Massive Multi-Vehicle Crash In UAE's Fujairah
The Indian Consulate confirmed the deaths of Indian nationals and said it was coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance to the bereaved families.
- Fujairah truck crash killed 14, injured 30 people.
- Truck lost control, hitting 23 vehicles, igniting fire.
- Victims include multiple nationalities; DNA identification underway.
- Emergency responders acted; 15 injured discharged, 15 remain.
At least 14 people were killed and 30 others injured after a truck lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah emirate, triggering a massive fire, police said on Thursday. Indian nationals, including three members of a family from Kerala's Malappuram, were also among the dead, Reuters reported.
The accident took place shortly before midnight on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, near the entrance to Fujairah, when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle. According to Fujairah Police, the truck first collided with another vehicle before overturning and hitting several vehicles that had stopped due to slow-moving traffic.
The Indian Consulate in the UAE confirmed that Indian nationals were among those killed in the accident.
Truck Crash Involving 23 Vehicles Triggers Fire In Fujairah
The collision involved 23 vehicles, including five trucks, according to the UAE Interior Ministry. Following the impact, the truck caught fire, with the flames spreading to several damaged vehicles and resulting in multiple casualties.
Fujairah Police said the fire engulfed a number of vehicles involved in the accident. Emergency response teams, including civil defence personnel, ambulance crews and police, rushed to the spot to extinguish the blaze, rescue the injured and secure the area.
The injured were subsequently shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
15 Injured Discharged, DNA Tests Underway To Identify Victims
Of the 30 people injured in the accident, 15 have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, while the remaining 15 continue to be under medical care, Fujairah Police said.
The deceased included Emirati nationals, while those injured belonged to the UAE, Oman, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt. Authorities are conducting DNA tests to establish the identities of some of the victims, Reuters reported.
Indian Consulate Coordinates Assistance For Victims' Families
The Indian Consulate in the UAE confirmed that Indian nationals were among those killed in the crash. It said it had reached out to the "bereaved families" and was coordinating with local authorities to extend assistance and support.
Meanwhile, specialist teams remain at the accident site, police said.
The UAE Interior Ministry and Fujairah Police expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the cause and nature of the accident in Fujairah?
How many people were killed and injured in the Fujairah crash?
At least 14 people were killed, and 30 others were injured in the accident. Of the injured, 15 have been discharged, while 15 remain under medical care.
What nationalities were among the victims of the crash?
The deceased included Indian nationals and Emiratis. The injured belonged to UAE, Oman, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan, and Egypt.
What steps are being taken to identify victims and assist families?
Authorities are conducting DNA tests to establish the identities of some victims. The Indian Consulate in the UAE is coordinating assistance for affected Indian families.