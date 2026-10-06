The Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace was hit by a projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman. This incident resulted in injuries to 12 crew members.
India Condemns Projectile Strike On Ship In Hormuz That Injured 11 Indian Sailors, Calls For Cessation
Eleven Indian crew members were injured after a projectile struck Panama-flagged MT On Peace while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off Oman.
- Panama-flagged vessel attacked near Oman, 11 Indians injured.
- India condemned attack; Oman aided injured crew's evacuation.
- India urged immediate cessation of attacks on regional shipping.
India has condemned an attack on the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace while it was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Tuesday. The ship was reportedly hit by a projectile, leaving 12 crew members injured, including 11 Indian nationals.
Ship Hit In Hormuz
The Ministry of External Affairs said, "We condemn the attack on the Panamanian-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman today. The vessel was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz."
The vessel was carrying 19 crew members at the time of the incident. According to the MEA, 17 of them were Indian nationals.
11 Indians Injured
The MEA said 12 crew members were injured in the attack, of whom 11 were Indian nationals. The injured seafarers were evacuated with assistance from Omani authorities.
They are currently receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. India also acknowledged the assistance extended by Omani authorities during the evacuation and treatment of those injured.
The MEA said, "The continued attacks on ships in the region are a matter of deep concern for India. We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks to maintain peace and stability in the region."
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India Calls For End
New Delhi also urged an immediate halt to attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region.
The ministry said, "The targeting of commercial vessels, seafarers, and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease, and shipping and trade through international waterways must be restored as soon as possible."
The statement comes as India continues to express concern over the safety of ships and crews using critical international maritime routes. The Strait of Hormuz is a major waterway for global shipping and energy trade, making attacks involving commercial vessels a significant concern for countries with citizens working aboard merchant ships.
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Omani Help In Rescue
The injured crew members were taken to Khasab following the incident with support from Omani authorities. India thanked Oman for its assistance in evacuating those injured and facilitating their medical treatment.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the commercial vessel MT On Peace?
How many crew members were injured and what was their nationality?
12 crew members were injured in the attack, with 11 of them being Indian nationals. The vessel had 19 crew members in total, including 17 Indian nationals.
What is India's stance on the attack?
India has condemned the attack on MT On Peace and called for an immediate cessation of attacks targeting commercial vessels, seafarers, and civilian infrastructure in the region. India also expressed deep concern over the continued attacks.
Where are the injured crew members being treated?
The injured crew members were evacuated with the assistance of Omani authorities and are currently receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. India acknowledged Oman's help during the evacuation and treatment.