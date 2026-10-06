Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Panama-flagged vessel attacked near Oman, 11 Indians injured.

India condemned attack; Oman aided injured crew's evacuation.

India urged immediate cessation of attacks on regional shipping.

India has condemned an attack on the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace while it was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Tuesday. The ship was reportedly hit by a projectile, leaving 12 crew members injured, including 11 Indian nationals.

Ship Hit In Hormuz

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "We condemn the attack on the Panamanian-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman today. The vessel was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

The vessel was carrying 19 crew members at the time of the incident. According to the MEA, 17 of them were Indian nationals.

11 Indians Injured

The MEA said 12 crew members were injured in the attack, of whom 11 were Indian nationals. The injured seafarers were evacuated with assistance from Omani authorities.

They are currently receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. India also acknowledged the assistance extended by Omani authorities during the evacuation and treatment of those injured.

The MEA said, "The continued attacks on ships in the region are a matter of deep concern for India. We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks to maintain peace and stability in the region."

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India Calls For End

New Delhi also urged an immediate halt to attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region.

The ministry said, "The targeting of commercial vessels, seafarers, and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease, and shipping and trade through international waterways must be restored as soon as possible."

The statement comes as India continues to express concern over the safety of ships and crews using critical international maritime routes. The Strait of Hormuz is a major waterway for global shipping and energy trade, making attacks involving commercial vessels a significant concern for countries with citizens working aboard merchant ships.

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Omani Help In Rescue

The injured crew members were taken to Khasab following the incident with support from Omani authorities. India thanked Oman for its assistance in evacuating those injured and facilitating their medical treatment.