Indian Railways Makes Big Change to Tatkal Ticket Booking-All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian Railways has introduced fresh changes to the Tatkal ticket booking system for 2026, aiming to make last-minute travel reservations more transparent, secure and equitable for genuine passengers. The revised rules place a strong emphasis on identity verification, real-user authentication and smarter monitoring, targeting an end to fake accounts and automated bulk bookings that have long disadvantaged ordinary travellers. With these updates, passengers will need to prepare ahead and ensure that their booking profiles comply with the new verification standards to stand a fair chance of securing Tatkal tickets.

Mandatory Verification & Safer Access

Under the new 2026 Tatkal rules introduced by Indian Railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), every passenger’s IRCTC account must be fully verified with Aadhaar-linked ID or another approved government document before they can access Tatkal booking windows. This strict Know-Your-Customer (KYC) requirement is designed to eliminate fake and duplicate accounts that previously flooded the system, often booked by bots or unauthorised agents for bulk reservations. Only genuine, authenticated users will be able to enter the booking process, blocking those accounts that are incomplete or unverified. This is expected to significantly reduce unfair practices and improve access for real travellers.

Another major addition is mandatory OTP verification sent to the mobile number linked to the passenger’s account each time a booking is attempted. Without entering this one-time code, no Tatkal ticket will be issued, a move that strengthens security and ensures that only the rightful account holder completes the reservation.

Enhanced Monitoring & Payment Improvements

The updated rules also introduce smarter monitoring tools which track booking behaviour to detect and block unusual patterns that may indicate automated or unfair activity. Passengers should be aware that while authorised agents can still operate, their booking volume is now subject to closer review, and suspicious accounts may be suspended to protect genuine users’ interests.

To address complaints about failed payments during peak traffic, multiple payment gateways have been added, offering options such as UPI, credit/debit cards and net banking. Users are advised to prepare their payment details in advance to avoid delays, especially during the critical first minutes of Tatkal opening.

A Fairer Tatkal Experience, With Preparation

Travel experts note that while these changes require extra preparation, including completing KYC ahead of time and ensuring personal details are up to date , they ultimately boost fairness and access for those genuinely needing last-minute travel options. With stronger authentication and monitoring, the system aims to give ordinary passengers a better chance of securing a Tatkal ticket in an increasingly digital ticketing environment.

Related Video Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task