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English NewsNewsIndian Embassy Issues Advisory, Urges Nationals To Stay Alert Amid Houthi Attacks In Saudi Arabia

Indian Embassy Issues Advisory, Urges Nationals To Stay Alert Amid Houthi Attacks In Saudi Arabia

The embassy has also strongly advised Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting “any videos or news related to the ongoing events.”

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 10:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian Embassy advised nationals to remain alert amid Saudi situation.
  • Advisory followed Houthi attack claim disrupting Riyadh airport operations.
  • Recent attacks on Saudi airports killed three, injured 36 people.
  • India condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure, expressed solidarity.

The Embassy of India in Riyadh has issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia, urging them to remain alert and vigilant amid the current situation and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.

“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels,” the embassy said in its advisory.

The embassy has also strongly advised Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting “any videos or news related to the ongoing events.”

Riyadh Airport Operations Disrupted

The advisory comes amid growing disruption at Riyadh airport after a fresh Houthi attack claim on Thursday.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group targeted King Khalid International Airport with a ballistic missile and that the strike had disrupted airport operations, AP reported.

Saudi authorities have reported deadly attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport over the past two days. Three people were killed and 36 injured in the attacks, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Two people were killed and 28 injured at Abha, while one person was killed and eight injured at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as per Al Jazeera.

ALSO READ: Air India Flight Returns To Delhi After Houthi Attack On Riyadh Airport

India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Airports

India on Thursday strongly condemned the attacks on the two Saudi airports, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable”.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured,” the ministry said.

New Delhi also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, saying, “We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Embassy, Consulate Services To Continue

The Embassy of India in Riyadh, the Consulate in Jeddah and their outsourced services provider VFS will continue to function normally, according to the advisory.

The embassy said it would issue further updates and advisories “as and when necessary”.

ALSO READ: Anne Carson: Exploring Desire, Memory And Myth Through The Nobel Laureate’s Works

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the advisory for Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia?

Indian nationals are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors if necessary, and follow instructions from local authorities through official channels.

Should Indian nationals share news or videos about the events?

Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events.

Why was the advisory issued by the Indian Embassy?

The advisory was issued due to disruptions at Riyadh airport following a Houthi attack claim. Recent attacks on King Khalid and Abha airports caused civilian deaths and injuries.

Will the Indian Embassy and Consulate services be affected?

No, the Embassy of India in Riyadh, the Consulate in Jeddah, and their outsourced services provider VFS will continue to function normally.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 10:08 PM (IST)
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Saudi Arabia Houthi Attacks Indian Embassy Issues Advisory Indian Embassy Urges Nationals To Stay Alert
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