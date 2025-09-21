Zubeen Garg’s Wife Appeals For Peace, Defends Singer's Manager Against FIR

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaZubeen Garg’s Wife Appeals For Peace, Defends Singer's Manager Against FIR

Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia, appeals for peace during his final journey and urges fans to support his manager, defending him against FIRs amid the singer’s tragic death.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 09:57 AM (IST)

Popular singer Zubeen Garg, who won hearts across India with songs like “Ya Ali,” tragically passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. He was 52 years old.

On Sunday, his mortal remains were brought from Delhi to Guwahati, where thousands of fans gathered to pay their respects to the beloved artist.

In an emotional video shared on Zubeen’s official Instagram, his wife Garima Saikia Garg addressed fans with folded hands, appealing for peace during her husband’s final journey. She thanked fans for their love, saying, “I’m asking everyone to come together—Zubeen is finally coming home. You all showered him with love and blessings, and he always returned it. I hope his final rites are peaceful. The police and state authorities are fully supporting us during this time.”

Responding to FIRs against Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sarma, she emphasized his long-standing loyalty, recalling how he cared for Zubeen during a severe seizure in 2020 and ensured their needs were met during the lockdown, even bringing Zubeen back from Mumbai by bus. “Whenever anyone criticised Siddharth, Zubeen always stood by him. I ask that you allow Siddharth to be part of Zubeen’s final journey. I’ll need his support tomorrow; without him, I won’t be able to handle everything,” she added.

Fans in Guwahati lit candles in memory of the singer, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita paid homage at IGI Airport.

Earlier, CM Sarma had stated that Zubeen’s remains would be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati, on September 21, for fans and well-wishers to offer their last respects. A government tweet read, “The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg—an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and eternal heartthrob of millions—will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring the final journey of Assam’s beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time.”

In the wake of his death, the Assam government announced three days of state mourning, during which official entertainment, ceremonial programs, and public celebrations will be suspended.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
Guwahati Condolences Scuba Diving Singer Death Zubeen Garg Tragic Accident Emotional Appeal Final Rites Ya Ali Garima Saikia Manager FIR Assam Mourning Fans Tribute State Support
