Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaLookout Notices Issued To NE Fest Organiser, Manager In Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Assam CM

Lookout Notices Issued To NE Fest Organiser, Manager In Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Assam CM

Assam CM Sarma issued lookout notices for Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma regarding artist Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that lookout notices have been issued against North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and singer Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma in connection with the late artist’s death. Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Sarma said both Mahanta and Sharma must appear in Guwahati on October 6 to record their statements. He added that while he does not want them to travel during the Durga Puja festivities, they are expected to cooperate immediately after Dashami.

“They must present their statements on October 6. If they do not wish to appear before the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), they may approach the court. But if they fail to turn up, police will intensify efforts to track them down,” Sarma said, as per reports.

The chief minister further revealed that Mahanta’s bank accounts and credit cards have been frozen to prevent him from evading authorities. He confirmed that while Garg’s autopsy report from Singapore is still awaited, a second post-mortem conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital is ready.

Sarma also stated that he has apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the matter, assuring that the case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if it appears that the Assam Police cannot deliver justice in the probe.

CM Appeals For Restraint 

Appealing for restraint, the chief minister urged the public not to exploit Garg’s name for political gain. He urged not to engage in anti-government politics using Zubeen’s name. He said that he does not want Assam to turn into Nepal, which recently witnessed nationwide unrest.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most popular cultural icons, died on September 19 while swimming without protective gear in the sea off Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the North East India Festival.

ALSO READ: 'Wangchuk Branded Anti-National While India Plays Cricket With Pakistan': Uddhav Targets Centre

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk Named Main Player In Leh Violence: Police Probe Pakistan Links And Foreign Funding
Sonam Wangchuk Named Main Player In Leh Violence: Police Probe Pakistan Links And Foreign Funding
Cities
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget