Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma Acts On Complaints, Suspends 3 ZROs Over Negligence

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Thursday suspended the Zonal Revenue Officers (ZROs) of Rajendra Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar, and Ashok Vihar in light of the delay in public grievance redressal. Along with the ZRO, the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) of Kanhaiya Nagar was also suspended. The action follows public complaints regarding delays in grievance redressal and negligence in the zones.



Addressing the complaints, the minister conducted a surprise inspection of these Delhi Jal Board zones, during which he found administrative irregularities in attendance records, complaint registers, and operational procedures. Verma then issued directions to initiate departmental proceedings and ordered the immediate deployment of replacement officers in the affected zones.



Last month, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said the current Delhi government (BJP) is tackling pollution and civic issues left behind by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejriwal. He said the issues facing the national capital did not develop overnight but are the result of "11 years of neglect" by the AAP party.



Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Verma listed a wide range of civic and environmental works that he said should have been completed over the past decade, including removal of garbage dumps, repair of footpaths and parks, e-waste management, cleaning of the Yamuna, maintenance of drains, sewage treatment plants, water treatment facilities, plastic waste management, road cleaning, and implementation of an electric vehicle policy.



"All these works should have been done in 11 years. If even half of the work had been completed, we would only have had to finish the remaining part. But not even a single task was completed. Before we started working, less than five per cent of these projects had been executed," Verma said.



He said the current Delhi government was formed on February 20, 2025, and claimed that from the very next day, the Chief Minister, ministers and officials were on the ground addressing civic issues. (ANI)

