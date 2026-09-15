Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India consistently seeks Zakir Naik's extradition from Malaysia.

Naik, wanted for hate speech, lives as Malaysian resident.

Malaysian PM discussed Naik extradition with Modi privately.

India continues to raise the issue of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s extradition with Malaysia at various levels, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to an ANI question on Naik, said, “We continue to take up this issue at various levels with the Malaysian side.”

Naik, who lives in Malaysia as a permanent resident, is wanted in India in connection with money laundering and alleged hate speech cases. He moved to Malaysia in 2016 after Indian authorities began investigations against him and his network, including the Islamic Research Foundation and Peace TV.

India has formally sought his extradition, while Malaysia has maintained that it would cooperate through established legal channels, subject to the availability of concrete and credible evidence.

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Malaysia PM Says Extradition Issue Discussed With PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has also confirmed that the issue of Naik’s extradition came up during his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Speaking to NDTV, Ibrahim said the matter was discussed privately as part of efforts to build trust and strengthen bilateral relations.

“In private discussions, of course, these engagements continue,” he said.

“We thought we should keep it very private to protect the interests of both nations. But we, of course, put it on the priority list for building trust and relationship between our countries,” he added.

On the extradition demand, Ibrahim said Malaysia needed to proceed cautiously while respecting the rule of law and the importance of bilateral ties.

“We have some understanding of it (extradition demand) but we need to do it very cautiously,” he said.

Zakir Naik Controversy In Malaysia

Naik has also faced controversy in Malaysia. In 2019, he came under widespread public and political criticism after making remarks about ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities. He later apologised for his comments, while Malaysian authorities temporarily barred him from public speaking in several states.

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Interpol had previously declined to issue a Red Notice against Naik, citing insufficient evidence, according to the information provided.

India has continued to pursue the extradition issue with Malaysia through diplomatic channels.