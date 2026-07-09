What Is Brewing In Bengal? Yusuf Pathan Meets CM, Sparks Political Buzz

Bengal TMC Crisis Live Updates: Former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna on Thursday, a development that comes amid the ongoing political turmoil within the ruling party.

Prosenjit Chatterjee also met the Chief Minister in Nabanna today. Three days ago, on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Prosenjit's house. After meeting Amit Shah, Prosenjit met with Shuvendu Adhikari.

By-elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal on July 24. Speculations are rife over Prosenjit's meeting with Amit Shah and Shuvendu Adhikari before the Rajya Sabha by-elections.

Shah on Thursday visited the residence of Bengali cinema veteran Prosenjit Chatterjee in Kolkata's Ballygunge during his day-long visit to West Bengal to attend programmes marking the 125th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

According to Bengal government sources, the meeting was a "courtesy call".

Shah was accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, state minister Nisith Pramanik and Sports Minister Indranil Khan during the visit.

The meeting comes weeks after Prosenjit Chatterjee was conferred the Padma Shri in May for his distinguished contribution to Indian cinema and the arts.

Earlier in the day, Shah visited Syama Prasad Mookerjee's residence in Kolkata's Bhabanipur and paid floral tributes to the Jana Sangh founder on his 125th birth anniversary.

Later, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to address a commemorative programme at the Biswa Bangla Mela Ground, where senior BJP leaders, party workers and supporters from across West Bengal are expected to participate.