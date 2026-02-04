Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaYumnam Khemchand Singh Sworn In As Manipur CM After President’s Rule Ends

Yumnam Khemchand Singh Sworn In As Manipur CM After President’s Rule Ends

Biren Singh resigned on February 9, 2025, amid continuing unrest in the state and mounting demands for a leadership change within the Manipur BJP unit.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, marking the end of President’s Rule in the state. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy at the swearing-in ceremony.

Naga People’s Front leader L Dikho was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur.

President’s Rule Revoked

Earlier in the day, President’s Rule was formally revoked in Manipur. The state had been under central rule since February 2025.

The formation of the new government follows months of political uncertainty after the resignation of the previous chief minister.

Backdrop Of Political Change

The swearing-in comes nearly a year after BJP leader N Biren Singh stepped down as chief minister. His second term in office coincided with the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023.

Biren Singh resigned on February 9, 2025, amid continuing unrest in the state and mounting demands for a leadership change within the Manipur BJP unit.

He belongs to the Meitei community and is seen as a consensus choice within the party. His elevation follows days of speculation over leadership in Manipur, with BJP leaders finalising the decision after internal consultations. Swearing-in formalities are expected shortly.

President’s Rule Imposed Amid Ethnic Violence

President’s Rule has been in force in Manipur since February 13 last year, following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and months of ethnic violence in the state. The BJP parliamentary board appointed national general secretary Tarun Chugh as central observer to oversee the election of the BJP legislature party leader in Manipur.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur?

Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur.

Who administered the oath of office?

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Chief Minister.

What significant political event marked the end of President's Rule in Manipur?

The swearing-in of Yumnam Khemchand Singh as Chief Minister marked the end of President's Rule in Manipur.

Who was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister?

Naga People's Front leader L Dikho was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manipur Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh President’s Rule Ends
