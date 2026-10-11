Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Dhruv Rathee alleged

Rathee detailed

His detention preceded CJP's planned Jantar Mantar protest.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Sunday alleged that he was “kidnapped” from his home by "goons", hours after he was released by Gurugram Police following his detention. Rathee was detained on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.

In a video statement, Rathee alleged that around 20 people in plain clothes entered his house while he was sleeping and dragged him away. He also claimed that he was injured during the incident and was not allowed to meet his lawyer.

The YouTuber rejected police claims that he was a foreign citizen seeking to participate in the protest. He also shared a post on X, saying: “I was not arrested or detained, I was KIDNAPPED.”

Rathee was released late last night and handed over to his family. He was detained at around 9:30 AM on Saturday from his home in Kendriya Vihar Society, Sector 56, Gurugram, before the planned CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was stopped by authorities.

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Dhruv Rathee Alleges He Was Dragged From Bedroom

Addressing reports about his detention, Rathee showed what he said was his Indian passport and denied suggestions that he was a foreign national seeking to join the protest.

“I am an Indian citizen, and I have the same rights as a common citizen,” he said.

Recounting the events of October 10, Rathee claimed the incident began at around 7 am, when his mother opened the door after noticing several people outside their home. He alleged that the individuals were not in police uniform and that about 20 people entered the house.

“And before I could react, these people literally kidnap me. I am using the word kidnap here because this is not an arrest,” he said.

I was not arrested or detained, I was KIDNAPPED. Thank you for your support, here's the full story 👇 https://t.co/gcN8cAUOmY — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 11, 2026

He further alleged that he would have been detained “if I had gone to the protest”, claiming that “goons” without nameplates had been sent to “kidnap” him.

Rathee further alleged that the men dragged him out of his bedroom and down the stairs, leaving him with injuries. He also claimed that his parents were beaten. He also alleged that he was not allowed to meet his lawyer.

“They dragged me straight away and took me away. I mean, just imagine how a criminal is taken away. They dragged me from the bedroom. They took me down the stairs. I was badly injured here. There are such wounds all over my body,” he said.

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Rathee Calls Situation ‘Unofficial Emergency’

Rathee questioned why he had been taken from his home and claimed he was prevented from consulting his lawyer.

“Have you heard of any democratic country where a common citizen who has not broken any law, who has only raised his voice for the truth, for the benefit of the country, who has demanded a better election commission, is taken from the bedroom of his house, kidnapped, his parents are beaten, and then taken away like this?”

He described the situation as an “unofficial emergency” and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “turning the country into a dictatorship”.

Warning that others could face similar circumstances, Rathee said, “If this thing can happen to me, then it can happen to you, too. Think about it a little. For now, I am fine.”

He also thanked activist Sonam Wangchuk for threatening to begin a hunger strike if those detained were not released.

“And I will keep raising my voice for the country in the same way. No matter how much you try to suppress. Jai Hind,” Rathee said.

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CJP Protest Plans Thwarted Amid Security Operation

Rathee's detention came ahead of the CJP's proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Authorities subsequently prevented the protest from taking place.

The incident took place amid a major security operation across Delhi on Saturday, during which more than 7,000 protesters were detained at various locations to prevent them from reaching Jantar Mantar.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other leaders, including Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were also detained ahead of the planned Jantar Mantar protest. They were put under preventive arrest. However, the CJP leaders were released on Sunday morning on a condition of maintaining peace for one year.