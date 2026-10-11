YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Released From Detention, Warned Against Joining Jantar Mantar Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhruv Rathee was released Friday, warned against Saturday protest.

Rathee was detained Saturday from his Gurugram residence.

Police also detained CJP leaders, others, before protest.

CJP condemned detentions, announced

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released late Friday night by the Delhi Police. However, he was warned against going to Jantar Mantar to join Cockroach Janta Party's protest today, sources said.

Rathee was detained by police from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Rathee, who lives abroad, had arrived to participate in the demonstration, which has prompted heightened security arrangements across the national capital.

According to police, three Crime Branch teams detained Rathee at around 6 am. He was taken to a Crime Branch office, where he was questioned for approximately an hour.

Following the questioning, a convoy of three cars, including the vehicle carrying Rathee, headed towards Delhi.

ALSO READ: CJP's Dipke, Saurav Das, Ranka Under Preventive Arrest As Fresh Protests To Begin At 10 AM

Delhi Police Detain Protesters Ahead Of CJP Demonstration

The detention came amid heightened security in the national capital ahead of the CJP's proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Earlier this week, Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.

On Saturday, police also detained several protesters and politicians who were heading towards the designated protest site.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other outfit leaders including Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were also detained ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest. The CJP leaders were detained from inside a plane, minutes after they landed at Delhi airport.

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CJP Condemns Dhruv Rathee's Detention

CJP on Saturday condemned Rathee's detention and announced the launch of its 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest.

The outfit demanded the immediate release of Rathee and hundreds of other youths who were detained while travelling to the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

In a statement, the CJP described the detentions as part of an alleged government crackdown across the city aimed at suppressing democratic dissent over irregularities in electoral rolls.

"The CJP demands the immediate and unconditional release of Rathee, and the hundreds of other citizens and student activists currently held in custody," it said.