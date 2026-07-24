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English NewsNewsIndiaYouths seeking to return from UK apprise Akal Takht Jathedar of their plight abroad

Youths seeking to return from UK apprise Akal Takht Jathedar of their plight abroad

Amritsar, Jul 23 (PTI): Several young men and women from Punjab and Haryana, who wish to return to India from the United Kingdom, met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj at Southall, and shared their experiences and hardships abroa.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 12:49 AM (IST)

Amritsar, Jul 23 (PTI): Several young men and women from Punjab and Haryana, who wish to return to India from the United Kingdom, met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj at Southall, and shared their experiences and hardships abroad.

The interaction, facilitated by the United Sikhs organisation, was organised at Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha, Southall (Park Avenue), according to a statement issued Thursday.

The youths told the Jathedar that immigration agents in India had defrauded them of lakhs and sent them to the UK through improper and illegal means. As a result, not only had their parents' hard-earned money been wasted, but their futures had also been jeopardised.

They said due to the lack of valid documents and visas, they are unable to secure employment, making survival in the UK extremely difficult, according to the statement.

The statement said a dedicated weekly assistance counter has been established at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Southall, to help those afflicted with immigration issues and related hardships.

The organisation regularly receives cases of individuals who voluntarily wish to return to India. In coordination with the UK and Indian governments, such individuals are assisted in returning to India at government expense, the statement said.

Addressing the youths, the Jathedar advised them to exercise extreme caution before going abroad and to thoroughly verify whether immigration agents are misleading them.

He noted that many young people spend lakhs only to endure severe hardships overseas. PTI JMS CHS ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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