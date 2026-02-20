A political row has erupted after the Youth Congress staged a protest during the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi. The BJP termed the demonstration “anti-national”, while Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib hit back, saying the protest had exposed the ruling party instead.

In an exclusive conversation with ABP News, Chib said the protest did not shame the country but rather embarrassed the BJP. “We stand firmly with our workers. Today, they have exposed the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

‘Protest Was for Farmers, Not Against AI Summit’

Chib clarified that the demonstration during the AI Impact Summit was not directed against the event itself but against the interim trade agreement signed with the United States. He alleged that the deal would harm Indian farmers.

“When farmers are being compromised, when an anti-India trade agreement is being signed, and when youth are being pushed into unemployment and politics of hatred, we cannot remain silent,” he said.

Responding to criticism over protesting in front of foreign delegates attending the summit, Chib said the world knows that India is a democratic country. “Our workers did not protest for themselves but for the farmers. We stand by them,” he added.