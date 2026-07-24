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English NewsNewsIndia'You Awakened Nation's Conscience': Dipke Reacts After Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Fast | WATCH

'You Awakened Nation's Conscience': Dipke Reacts After Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Fast | WATCH

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital after the Centre gave assurances on peaceful protesters, exam reforms and compensation for NEET paper leak victims.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonam Wangchuk ended 26-day hunger strike after government assurances.
  • CJP welcomed decision, continues protest for education minister's resignation.
  • Government assured no cases, reform talks, and compensation consideration.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday welcomed Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, describing his life as "far too precious to this country". He also praised Wangchuk's efforts during the protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, saying he "awakened the conscience of an entire nation."

In a post on X, Dipke thanked Wangchuk for what he described as an extraordinary act of courage and sacrifice.

"We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country," he wrote.

Dipke also posted a video on Instagram making the same statement.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

CJP Protest To Continue

Dipke said the CJP would continue its peaceful sit-in at Jantar Mantar until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

"The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he added.

The party has also called for nationwide peaceful protests on Friday, demanding Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

ALSO READ: 'Follow Doctor's Advice, Regain Weight': PM Modi To Sonam Wangchuk After He Ends Fast

Centre's Assurances Lead to End of Fast

Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Friday at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, his wife Gitanjali Angmo and other supporters.

Reading out the government's assurances, Union Health Minister Nadda said the Centre was positive about not registering cases against those who protested peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi or participated in the march to Parliament on July 20.

Nadda also said the government had already assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and reforms to the examination system. In addition, he said the Centre was positively considering suitable compensation for the families of those who died by suicide in connection with the recent NEET paper leak controversy.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said his decision to end the fast came after prolonged negotiations over several conditions and concerns about possible violence. He said 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either visited him or signed letters urging him to call off the fast.

Wangchuk said he would soon release a separate video detailing the conditions discussed during negotiations and appealed to supporters to remain vigilant and ensure that protests across the country remain peaceful.

ALSO READ: Did Cops Detain Boys Carrying Food To Jantar Mantar? Delhi Police Fact-Checks CJP's Claim

Before You Go

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sonam Wangchuk end his hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the government and prolonged negotiations. He also cited concerns about possible violence.

What was the focus of Sonam Wangchuk's protest?

Sonam Wangchuk was protesting against alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. His aim was to awaken the conscience of the nation regarding these issues.

What assurances did the government provide to Sonam Wangchuk?

The government assured no cases against peaceful protestors, parliamentary discussions on paper leaks, and consideration for compensation to families of suicide victims related to the NEET controversy.

Will the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continue its protest?

Yes, the CJP announced it would continue its peaceful sit-in at Jantar Mantar. They demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 06:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar CJP Sonam Wangchuk Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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