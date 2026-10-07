‘You Are All Doing Your Work’: Rahul Gandhi Hands Water To Cops During Detention

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained protesting Election Commission over electoral issues.

Rahul Gandhi distributed water to police, acknowledging their work.

Priyanka Gandhi lay on road, alleging police manhandled leaders.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi handed out water bottles to police personnel from a bus during his detention in Delhi on Wednesday.

“You are all doing your work,” Gandhi told the police personnel as he distributed the bottles.

The incident came as the confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission intensified in the national capital. Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained while heading to Jantar Mantar for a protest against the poll panel and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The two leaders were released around two hours later.

The detentions came a day after Delhi Police had also detained them during the Opposition’s march towards the Election Commission office, as INDIA bloc leaders continued to press their demands over electoral-roll issues.

Rahul, Priyanka Detained On Way To Jantar Mantar

After a lunch hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Opposition leaders boarded buses and headed towards Jantar Mantar.

However, Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel stopped them near the Shangri-La hotel on Ashoka Road and put up barricades to block their movement.

Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders were taken away in a tempo traveller. Following Gandhi’s detention, several Congress workers climbed onto the vehicle’s roof and raised slogans.

The Opposition leaders had planned to protest against the Election Commission and demand action over their concerns related to electoral rolls.

Kharge said INDIA bloc parties would continue their protest against Gyanesh Kumar until their demands were addressed.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, alleged that around 300 Opposition MPs had sought a meeting with the Election Commissioners but were not allowed to meet them.

Priyanka Gandhi Lies On Road

During the confrontation, Priyanka Gandhi lay on the road and refused to move until Opposition leaders were allowed to meet the Election Commission.

She accused security personnel of manhandling MPs and said she had been scratched and pushed to the ground.

Congress MP Imran Masood also alleged that security personnel used force against protesters.

VIDEO | Delhi: “You are all doing your work”, says Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to police personnel as he hands out water bottles to them from bus during detention. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/8KoCsY0Jhd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026

Meanwhile, a bus carrying detained leaders was stopped after its tyre was allegedly punctured by Congress workers on Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

Opposition Protest Follows Tuesday Detentions

Wednesday’s protest followed Tuesday’s march from Parliament towards the Election Commission office.

Police had stopped the march near Parliament Street, after which several leaders staged a sit-in. At least 260 people, including 10 INDIA bloc MPs, were detained and later released.

The Opposition has said its protests will continue until its concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleged “vote theft” and other electoral-process issues are addressed.