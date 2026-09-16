An FIR has been registered at Mathura’s Kotwali police station against Rajan Rizvi, state secretary of the Samajwadi Party’s minority wing, following a complaint by a woman bank employee.

The woman has alleged that Rizvi obtained her private mobile number without her consent, sent objectionable messages, threatened her and had her family members’ movements monitored.

According to the FIR, the complainant works at a Canara Bank branch near State Bank Chauraha in Mathura. She alleged that Rizvi, who visited the bank as a customer, made her uncomfortable through his behaviour and repeatedly tried to remain around her and watch her.

A screenshot of their chat is going viral on social media wherein Rizvi texted, "If my words have hurt you, I apologise to you. However, I did not say anything to you that was inappropriate or against decorum. You are a woman with an extraordinary aura. Along with being beautiful, you have a very good nature and are highly skilled at your work -- in other words, you are a complete woman."

"I do not think this job suits your personality. If I move ahead in politics in the future and the Samajwadi Party forms the government, I will try to get you appointed as an IAS officer on deputation through the Chief Minister. I hope you will have positive vibes towards me in your heart and give me your blessings," he allegedly wrote.

The woman alleged that Rizvi obtained her personal mobile number without her permission and subsequently tried to contact her and send objectionable messages.

She has asked the police to investigate how her private number reached the accused.

‘I Will Get The CDR’ Remark Alleged

According to the complaint, Rizvi once visited the bank and questioned the woman about why she had not answered his call.

When she refused to maintain personal contact with him, he allegedly told her, “I will get the CDR.” The woman said the remark left her feeling threatened and under pressure.

She further alleged that Rizvi was later seen at night near her family’s house. The complaint also mentions allegations that information was collected about her family’s vehicles, cook and driver, and that photographs of a vehicle parked outside the bank were taken.

The complainant has urged the police to examine CCTV footage, screenshots and statements of security personnel and other witnesses as part of the investigation.

She has also sought a probe into whether employees or resources of any private security agency were allegedly used to gather information about her or her family’s activities.

SP Removes Rajan Rizvi From Party Post

Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, has been invoked in the FIR. The FIR, numbered 0636, was registered at Mathura’s Kotwali police station on September 15, 2026.

Following the case, the Samajwadi Party leadership removed Rizvi from the post of state secretary of its minority wing. A purported chat allegedly involving Rajan Rizvi had also surfaced on social media earlier.

Police will investigate the allegations and decide further legal action based on the findings of the probe.