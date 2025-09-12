Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘You Added Spice’: Supreme Court Tells Kangana Ranaut As She Withdraws Plea In Defamation Case

SC tells Kangana Ranaut “You added spice” while hearing her plea to quash a defamation case over a tweet on a farmer protester. The actor-MP withdrew her petition,.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday withdrew her petition from the Supreme Court that sought to quash a criminal defamation complaint linked to her remarks during the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing the matter when Ranaut’s counsel opted to pull back the plea. The judges indicated that the actress could instead approach the trial court for appropriate relief.

Ranaut had moved the apex court after the Punjab and Haryana High Court declined to set aside the defamation case, observing that she had not shown how her allegedly defamatory tweet was made in good faith.

The case stems from a retweet posted by Ranaut in 2021 about an elderly woman participating in the nationwide agitation against the farm legislations. The tweet, which included Ranaut’s own comments, referred to the protestor as the same “dadi” who had earlier joined the Shaheen Bagh demonstrations.

Mahinder Kaur, 73, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Punjab’s Bathinda district, filed the complaint in January 2021, alleging that Ranaut’s post made “false imputations and remarks” against her.

During Friday’s hearing, Justice Mehta remarked on the nature of the tweet, noting, “It was not just a retweet; you added your own comments, you added spice.” The bench suggested that Ranaut could present her clarification before the trial court and, if necessary, request an exemption from personal appearance.

When her lawyer attempted to press the matter further, the court cautioned that detailed observations at this stage might prejudice Ranaut’s defence during trial. With that, the counsel agreed to withdraw the plea, leaving the actress to explore remedies at the lower court level.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Farmers Protest KANGANA RANAUT SUpreme COurt
